Teyana Taylor has dropped her new Air Jordan 1 Nike sneaker, “A Rose From Harlem,” with a beautiful short film. On June 7, the multi-hyphenate took to Instagram with a mini cinematic flick debuting her long-awaited Nike sneaker that pays homage to her upbringing in Harlem.

At the beginning of the Cinderella-inspired short, Taylor’s 2-year-old daughter Rue Rose portrays her as a young girl. The adorable tot captures the nostalgia of the star’s childhood as she plays tea time in her room with a ton of toys.

Then, the emotional film fast-forwards to Taylor’s life as an older child. Junie, 7, steps in to portray her mom. The quick scene shows the adorable cutie playing with a Game Boy before she runs out of the house wearing a red bomber jacket and the “Rose From Harlem” sneakers.

Eventually, a modern-day version of Taylor emerges. Shy and timid, the “Gonna Love Me” crooner expresses hesitancy when she receives an invite to a party from her crush, played by NFL star Jalen Hurts. After a little motivation from her fairy godfather, DJ Khaled, Taylor musters up the courage to attend the party. Khaled provides the beautiful star with an elegant ballroom gown to shine bright for her big night out.

In the caption, the singer and actress shared a personal anecdote about the short film. Taylor revealed that confidence didn’t always come easy as she was transitioning to adulthood.

“Dreams and fairytales are more realistic than the mind perceives it be,” the mother of two penned. “A tangible dream is simply a non-fictional fairytale. As a dreamer, I was often afraid to join life’s magic on the dance floor until I truly started believing myself. Growing up, I was not the typical girl or kid for that matter. I knew life had more to offer. This sneaker represents not only my story, but it represents everyone who has a dream. Be brave enough to be different, and allow life and TIME to Evolve You.”

The Aunties CEO thanked her incredible team for helping her to bring the film to life. She also thanked all the fans that helped to sell out the “Rose From Harlem” sneakers within six minutes after the release. “I am forever grateful,” she gushed.

Fans sent the comments section into a frenzy, congratulating the singer on her cinematic brilliance.

One Instagram user wrote, “Not me tearing up! I’m telling my kids this is the original Cinderella story.”

Another fan penned, “You are a pure genius! Absolutely love everything about this!”

A third supporter commented, “The Sweet 16 Bike, The Love & Basketball line, The Creativity, NY Meets Bridgerton with Blacc Excellence, this is So Dope. I Wish You Nothing But Continued Success For The Future YOU’VE Been A Star Since The Beginning.”

Prior to dropping the film, Taylor promoted her “Rose From Harlem” sneakers with a beautiful photo series that captured the evolution of her family tree. Her mother, Nikki Taylor, Junie and her “Nana” rocked a pair of the new sneakers as they wore breathtaking 18th-century-inspired gowns.

“The evolution of a rose 🌹 From a Bud … to a Bouquet. I present my Nana, My Mama, and My Seed,” the star wrote. “(Rue was knocked … but we can say she was planted),” the New York native joked.

Taylor’s “Rose From Harlem” sneakers sold out within seconds when the clock struck 10 a.m. on June 1. Sneakerheads have been scouring select stores and shoe retailers online to get a hold of the unique kicks. They feature the signature Nike swoosh, red leather detailing and a funky black zig-zag trim. The fun Air Jordans also come decked out in rose thorns, a black rose emblem and bright yellow laces that give the shiny new Jordans some character. Taylor’s nickname “TEY” is embroidered on the tongue of the sneaker, putting her signature stamp on the high-top kicks.

We love to see Teyana Taylor shining!

