MadameNoire Featured Video

Jay-Z and Beyonce have made another major money move. The billionaire couple has reportedly paid $200 million for a Malibu mansion.

TMZ reported the couple’s Malibu purchase was one of the most expensive mansions ever sold in the entire state of California and apparently lucked out on the price because the home was listed originally for $295 million.

When the couple isn’t touring or vacationing across the globe, Los Angeles, California, is the prime location for the Carters. Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson and dear friend Kelly Rowland are nearby, and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy attends an “independent school” in the area.

Back in 2017, Jay-Z and Beyonce reportedly purchased an $88 million mansion in Bel-Air through realtor Kurt Rappaport. The couple spent a lot of time there during the pandemic, and the residence is also where Beyonce invited British VOGUE for a first listen of her “Renaissance” album.

Beyoncé has pulled in a lot of cash from touring and her exciting concerts. The superstar singer is currently performing across the globe in one of this year’s highest-ranking tours.

According to Forbes, the 41-year-old star grossed roughly $5 million per night during her On The Run II stadium tour alongside her husband Jay-Z. The couple generated more than $250 million from the lucrative tour run. Her groundbreaking 2018 Coachella performance also amassed a pretty penny, although the publication did not cite earnings. Still, with a net worth of $450 million, Bey seems to be doing just fine. The star recently teased an upcoming hair care business on her Instagram.

But nothing is picture-perfect even when you’re rich. On April 17, the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer filed a petition to challenge the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after being hit with a $2.7 million tax bill. According to MADAMENOIRE, in the petition, the “Cuff It” singer argued that the IRS made several errors while processing her 2018 and 2019 tax returns.

As for Jay-Z, Forbes cites him as hip-hop’s first billionaire, with a current real-time net worth of $2.5 billion.