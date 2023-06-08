MadameNoire Featured Video

Yvonne Orji had the time of her life during Burna Boy’s star-studded, history-making London concert June 3.

On June 4, the multitalented comedienne, author and actress posted about the immense gravity of Burna’s sold-out show at London Stadium. Orji, proudly commended her fellow Nigerian entertainer for becoming the first African musician to “headline and sell out” a United Kingdom-based stadium.

“I need y’all to understand — Beyonce performed last night, Kelly Rowland performed last night, Manchester United played Man City last night… AND HE STILL HAD 60K PEOPLE FILL THE STADIUM!!,” Orji praised. “Naija to the world 🇳🇬. Africa to the world ✊🏾. Nothing was ever the same!🔥”

The Insecure actress posted a photo of herself and Burna with Damson Idris and Letitia Wright.

Orji’s clips included footage of the packed crowd’s vibes when Burna performed “Location” with Dave and “Own It” with Stomzy.

Tons of fans, including the actress, had their photos out during Burna’s 2018 smash hit Afrobeats song “Ye.” Led by the musician’s commanding stage presence, The song threw the stadium into a glorious combination of Naija pride, diasporic love, and of course, enjoyment.

Orji’s snippets captured during Burna’s 2022 chart top single “Last Last” was the icing on top of her post.

The Grammy-winning artist’s two-hour long London set was a carnival-inspired celebration.

“Everyone was just happy, and everybody was there feeding off the amazing energy that Burna and his band bring to the performance,” fan and attendee Cata Hopkins told BBC News.

The London crowd’s “biggest roar” came when British musician J Hus joined Burna on stage for “Play Play,” “Sekkle Down,” and “a first preview of their latest (and currently untitled) collaboration,” according to NME.

The Afrobeats performer also hit the stage with uber-popular dancehall artist Popcaan.

See upcoming dates for Burna’s Stadium Tour below.

June 17, 2023 – GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands

June 28, 203 – Afro Nation in Lisbon, Portugal

June 29, 2023 – Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark

July 8, 2023 – Citi Field Stadium in Flushing, Queens, NYC

July 21, 2023 – Colours of Ostrava Festival in Ostrava, Czech Republic

August 4, 2023 – Big Slap Festival in Malmö, Sweden

RELATED CONTENT: “Attendees Couldn’t Believe Tina Lawson Being Lifted Up And Out From Floor Seats During ‘Renaissance’ Concert”