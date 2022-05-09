MadameNoire Featured Video

Culture Con 2022 swept through Atlanta this weekend bringing politics, parties, panels and Black people together in several spaces around the city. Culture Con is created and powered by the New York Creative Collective. The event was first conceptualized through the mind of founder Imani Ellis. Culture Con “offers attendees the chance to align themselves with like-minded creatives, connect with industry experts, learn how to expand and market their businesses, shop other small businesses and gain exclusive content and screenings.”

MADAMENOIRE showed up to the event to get a closer look at the offerings. Culture Con lives up to its hype after returning from a pandemic hiatus and proved to be THEE cultural convention for creatives. Atlanta Attendees were treated to pop ups by Gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams, Saucy Santana, Jay Ellis, Jayda Cheaves and more.

Along with creative and informative panels, Culture Con had a small business market on site that included vendors such as Honor Roll Clothing and Tila Studios, both Black owned. The power of creative congregation was on full display in amid, photo booths, food trucks and delicious cocktails.

Soze Agency, a graphic design team that, according to its website, is worker-owned and operated, and takes on projects that align with their beliefs and operates with compassion, authenticity and equity, descended on Atlanta to network at Culture Con.

Musicians, photographers and social influencers were int the mix

Bella Blaq did not perform at the event but through the multiple connections she made during Culture Con, who knows what next year will bring?

“My music is what brought me here … I’m making a lot of connections.” Bella Blaq told MN

Shunty Ringfield, TikTok creator, model and owner of Teezy Boutique, came out to connect with other influencers. Her hope is to gain information that will help parlay her TikTok fame into larger opportunities. Ringfield’s excitement was palpable when she expressed having a great time connecting.

Notable names graced the red carpet at Culture Con but their presence was not the main attraction. An opportunity for like minded creatives to be in community was the main attraction. The creatives were present and accounted for. They were dressed to flex and represent their brands. Culture runneth over with culture.

Culture Con takes Los Angeles June 16-18 and New York on Oct. 3-8. Don’t miss out.

