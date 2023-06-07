MadameNoire Featured Video

Miami-based dressmaker Adonis Dfetty made an impressionable introduction to the Bad Boys Texas house during the June 4 episode of the Zeus Network reality show.

Despite his newness to the group, the dressmaker was the latest cast member to go up against former child star Orlando Brown. The drama between the two ensued after Adonis was salty when he learned Orlando landed a suite in the Bad Boys Texas house.

The dress designer loudly shaded Orlando’s past success in front of all their co-stars while they verbally duked it out. He then called the actor “washed up” and said, “I’d hate to be a Disney star!”

Orlando swiftly put his opponent in his place when he said, “Everything I do is above your pay grade, nigga.”

Adonis clapped back and said, “We on the same show, nigga. We on the same platform. Pipe down.”

The salty dressmaker continuously attempted to water down Orlando’s past success in the acting world as the two went back and forth about the actor’s accommodations in the suite.

Finally, Orlando said his new castmate was “getting airtime” from their verbal spat.

Adonis addressed his part in the petty back and forth with Orlando in the Instagram clip’s comments.

The dressmaker admitted to being inebriated and ready to fight anyone when he landed in the Bad Boys Texas house.

The 305-based designer also gave Orlando props and noted that the two made it to a more amicable place.

“Y’all, I was drunk, and honestly, nobody was safe. I was ready to throw some cracks at anybody 😭. Orlando a LEGEND. That’s my big bro now!! And we both got love and respect for each other now 💯💯💯🔒. Oh, and he know my momma now ♥️🫶🏾🤣.”

In the same episode, the dressmaker got into physical altercations with Mo City Jaybee and Chef Dee. Peep the scraps below.

