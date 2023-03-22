MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher literally gave Queen Latifah her flowers at a recent show during his ongoing Las Vegas residency.

The “OMG” singer gifted Latifah with an extravagant red rose bouquet and a small boxed gift during his concert on The Equalizer star’s 53rd birthday, March 18.

Usher entered the venue’s crowd to embrace the New Jersey-born emcee as she held her gifts. The two musicians hugged before Usher headed back to the stage from Park MGM Dolby Live theater’s crowd, which seats 5,200 showgoers. Latifah blew Usher a kiss before returning to her partner Eboni Nichols’ side.

Latifah’s Grammy-winning 1993 hit “U.N.I.T.Y.” blasted throughout the venue, and fans cheered after the heartfelt moment.

“Giving the queen her flowers,” Usher captioned the video on his Instagram Stories, according to Revolt.

Usher’s Las Vegas Residency

Usher’s residency in Las Vegas is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of his second studio album, My Way. The smash hit project landed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and gave Usher his first chart-topping single, “Nice & Slow.” The project also included the hits “You Make Me Wanna…” and the album’s bravado boasting title track.

“Usher today is no different than the Usher who established himself in that moment,” the 44-year-old performer reflected in a mini-documentary about his 1997 album. “I think when I choose to just lock in and do what I love, it manages to make people feel things. Because it’s authentic, it’s real [and] it comes from a real place.”

Usher’s My Way residency continues at the Park MGM Dolby Live theater through October 2023. The singer’s grand gesture toward Latifah comes after he pulled a similar stunt for his “favorite auntie” in February.

