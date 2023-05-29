MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyrese has some harsh words for Samantha Lee amid their tumultuous divorce trial.

The Shade Room posted a video May 25 of Tyrese going in on his ex-wife and the revelation he had about their entire marriage.

After another draining court date, Tyrese let IG be his diary as he vented about his thoughts on his four-year union,

“I left the courtroom during a divorce trial, and I realized it was never love; it was just a transaction. Wow, so we did a whole marriage and did the whole duration of a child and starting a family. Just to find out it was all about money, status, and transaction.”

While abnormally calm in delivering this epiphany, the singer shared his belief that Samantha was faking her feelings the whole time.

“Imagine me being the only actor in a relationship,” continued the longtime Fast & Furious star. To then realized that I was in a relationship for five years with one of the best actors I’ve ever met in my f–king life.”

What’s causing his contempt toward his ex-wife? The over half a million in backpay for child support he allegedly owes her.

In August, Tyrese was ordered to pay Lee over 10k a month in child support for their daughter. However, Tyrese refused to give up the thousands to the mother of his child, citing that the judge was racist in his actions towards both parties. Now, he’s ordered to cough up the money, 636k to include Lee’s lawyer fees and interest, to clear his tab, according to sources at TMZ.

While his lawyer has since motioned for a new trial, the legal woes have led to the 5-time Grammy nominee using Instagram as his call for help and guidance.

He has also hinted that a possible single, “Love Transaction,” from his upcoming next project will shed more light on his thoughts about Lee’s true intentions.

However, Tyrese explained to his over 17 million followers that he’s tired of not only his divorce squabbles but also of the music he’s making. The broken marriage to Samantha inspires that.

“I don’t want to sing about this f–king divorce no more…even though it’s my truth. ”

Fortunately for the movie star, Tyrese’s career is still climbing, with his latest film Fast X debuting at #1 at the box office, with his song for the film reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

With this in mind, the father of two’s life is far from its lowest, despite him stating otherwise.