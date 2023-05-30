MadameNoire Featured Video

Who needs child support when you can have a Lambo Truck? Apparently not Bre Tiesi, one of Nick Cannon’s 6 baby mamas. The untraditional couple parent 10-month-old son Legendary Love, who is number eight of Nick’s now 12 children, and the doting dad made sure to give his lover a birthday gift to remember.

Bre thanked the Daily Cannon host via Instagram on May 5.

“Yesterday was just WOW. I was firm in not celebrating this year, but Daddy had other plans, even from Ireland 🥹. I still can’t believe what I woke up to!!! @nickcannon I have no words,” Bre penned. “I had to just sit here and stare at it and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn’t already feel like a bad bitch, I definitely do now! 🧩🧩🧩?

While the Wild N Out creator can afford to take care of all twelve of his children, the deliberate daddy poked fun at the accusations he is a deadbeat by saying he gave Tiesi ‘Lambo support’ for her birthday in lieu of standard child support payments.

In story posts to both of their respective Instagram accounts, Nick exclaimed that he doesn’t need a court to mandate to financially provide for his children and their mothers.

“Nope! The government don’t have to tell us to pay child support. We pay Lambo support,” shared the 42-year-old. “My money is their money! Just accept it. We different over here! LOL.”

He also tagged the Selling Sunset star in the photo of her posing with her latest ride,

“Congratulations Boss Lady. You’re killing it!”

Bre was in total agreement with her baby father’s words, reposting the story saying “Tell ‘Em Daddy” to the haters of her and Nick’s ‘modern’ family.

The doting mother also tried to quell the rumors by sharing a loving family photo of the three. Tiesi not-so-subtly nodded to the deadbeat dad accusations in her caption,

“We’re more than good over here. Love you, Daddy!”

The controversy started when the model, having begun her reality TV career as the latest realtor on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, spoke on the financial dynamics of their co-parenting arrangement.

“I take care of myself. And if my son needs something, or we need something, I can ask,” explains the 32-year-old mother. “That’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad, and, like, Nick is not my sugar daddy.”

The sentiment came after telling a cast member that California has a cap on the number of children one can have that requires them to still pay child support.

However, according to Yahoo News, her lawyer confirmed that this claim is actually untrue, as the state can still obligate a parent to pay no matter how many other children they have.

Tiesi’s relationship with Cannon is a major plot point in the sixth season of the Netflix show, as Tiesi’s castmates all have opinions on her “personal” situation.

Tiesi was allegedly “upset” at the reveal of Cannon’s 9th child, just 3 months younger than Legendary Love, as explained by fellow realtor Chelsea Lazkani to the rest of the Selling Sunset crew.

Other stars on the show, such as Chrisell Strause, were aware that Bre was “sensitive” about her familial circumstances and thus withheld from the entire group about the details.

Upon learning that the other realtors were discussing the many relationships of her son’s father, the SoCal resident swiftly shut down the gossip. Telling Chelsea while filming that “You don’t need to agree with my situation; this is my situation.”

Bre further scolded her former confidant,

“I’m not going to have people in this office talk about my family. I’m not.”

As the drama continues to unravel on the hit show, Chelsea has since shared with Entertainment Tonight that she and Bre are still not on good terms even after the season finale.

“I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time,” said the wife and mother of two. “So, you know, I just think I’ll keep my distance from her.”

As Selling Sunset has since been renewed for season 7, fans can expect to see more of Nick’s baby mama and the beef surrounding her unconventional relationship with the entertainment mogul play out amongst LA’s luxury realtor team.