Broke men have no business cheating on Crisana Mariyah. She detailed her unfaithful partner preferences while a guest host on 8 At The Table‘s on the May 24 episode. In her beliefs about infidelity, the influencer shared that, while men of all tax brackets cheat, she’d rather shed tears on luxury items like in a “Rolls Royce” than deal with a broke man stepping out on her.

“I’d rather my man cheat on me while I’m up in the penthouse and I’m taken care of. So I can go use his Amex in the morning and dry my eyes with a Chanel towel than to be like, ‘you stole crab legs on the food stamp card.'”

Crisana clearly does not have time for broke men’s shenanigans, especially when the risk of cheating is still around anyway. For the published cover model, she opines that when money can solve most problems, including a wandering eye.

However, Crisana told viewers, and 8 At The Table hosts that her take on the matter stems from her hard work to have a lifestyle that doesn’t wrestle with financial strain.

“As a woman, I hustle for me not to go through stuff like that anyway. Because I know what I can provide,” the New York City native explained. “I spend money on my men. I’m a little trick when I like a man. I want you to have nice things too, Daddy. Like I want you to feel special.”

After listing out the extravagant ways she goes above and beyond for her lucky boos, such as massages, private chefs and first-class tickets, Crisana knows she is the prize and expects these treatments to be reciprocated.

“So I don’t go for men that ask me what I bring to the table when I’m clearly the table.”

However, commenters felt that the cover star was hypocritical in her viewpoints.

One detractor noted, “I’m confused. Isn’t this the same lady that said her man needs six jobs because she ain’t doing nothing? Now she’s a trick.”

While another pointed out, “I saw a clip where she stated that she doesn’t want to work, so how is she spoiling dudes then?”

The clips they refer to are from the 8 At The Table episode below and previous ones where Crisana was a guest on the YouTube show, explaining her contradictory takes on relationships.

While the girls are fighting about Crisana’s conflicting outlooks in the comments, the Rolls Royce rollin’ XXL magazine model said what she said.