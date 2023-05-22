MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart will be welcoming their son any day now. To celebrate, the soon-to-be parents threw a fun Minion-themed baby shower alongside close family and a few star-studded celebs.

On May 21, Da Brat took to Instagram with a highlight video that captured all of the fun that went down during the event.

The beginning of the short clip gave fans a look at the bright decoration scattered throughout the venue. As guests entered the baby shower, attendees walked through two large doors adorned with a beautiful photo of Dupart embracing Da Brat’s belly bump.

Inside, blue and yellow balloons were scattered all around the venue, matching perfectly with the Minion posters and sculptures placed throughout the event.

Keeping in line with the theme, the happy couple wore hints of blue and yellow clothing as they walked into the celebration with family and friends.

Further along in the clip, attendees could be seen dancing, playing games and twerking with the celebrity couple as they partied the night away.

Raven-Symoné, Erica Dixon and Tamar Braxton were some of the celebs who came out to show the Funkdafied rapper and her wife love on their big day.

Social media users congratulated the happy parents.

After the party, DaBrat gushed about how much fun she had at the shower.

“Maaan, I am STILL on a cloud! Our little Minion baby shower was soooo BEAURRRRTIFUL,” the first-time mom penned in her Instagram caption. “OMG From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out to my wife’s ass in the air twerking to the delicious specialty drinks. Maaaan THEEEE BEST BABY SHOWER I’ve ever been too. (the only one l’ve ever been too).”

The “Ghetto Love” artist thanked her team for putting the event together and all of the people who showed up to celebrate their forthcoming bundle of joy.

“THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us. Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL. Last night was NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING,” she added.

In the comments section, fans and supporters congratulated the loving parents on their beautiful baby shower.

“I don’t think I can ever be more happy for someone I don’t know,” wrote one fan. “Congrats again, ladies, on your blessing!!!!!!”

Another user commented, ”If the baby shower this lit, the baby 1st birthday party finna be fye.”

A third fan added, “BEST baby shower ever!! 🫶🏽💙 Baby boy is SOOOO loved already.”

Da Brat and Dupart’s baby shower looked like a blast. Send MADAMENOIRE an invite next time!



