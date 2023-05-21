MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Trick Daddy unleashed savagery onto one fellow Love & Hip Hop castmate after being asked about his sexual attraction to her.

On May 19, during a sit-down interview with Love & Hip Hop alums Erica Dixon and Mimi Faust, the rapper revealed his true feelings when asked if he would “smash” Karlie Redd.

“She’s not my type. I wouldn’t hit her with a car,” Trick Daddy, 48, said flatly with a straight face. The video shared to Instagram was captioned, “We all got that one friend that’s a little TOO honest.”

Visibly uncomfortable, Dixon and Faust, who are friends with Redd, gasped and moved on from the shady response.

Redd, 50, couldn’t help but chime at the rapper’s foul words in the comments.

“Anyone here trying to date or sleep with my brother Trick Daddy, please raise your hand?” Redd wrote.

Trick Daddy, who appears in the Miami Love & Hip-Hop franchise, joined the female castmates of the Atlanta unscripted drama as various cast members appear on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta “Run it Back”.

According to Deadline, members of the reality show rewatch moments from the first season of Atlanta and share behind-the-scenes stories.

Fans of the series know that Trick Daddy is no stranger to saying what his preferences in the bedroom are.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2022, Trick Daddy shared that he “allows” his estranged wife, Joy Young, to date other men and that he refers to her lovers as his “boyfriends-in-law.”

“The only way I’ll ever get divorced [is] if my girl wants me to marry her,” Trick Daddy stated on The Breakfast Club, to everyone’s confusion.

“I allow her to date,” the Miami rapper explained. “But now, I need to start evaluating these dudes who [she] mess with ’cause these are my boyfriends and husbands-in-law — and we need to get along. [And they] need to take care of my wife. They need to do what they need to do.”

Stating his view on marriage, the rapper said, “In my mind, I’m like a Duke point guard… one and done. That’s it.”

Trick Daddy then proceeded to disgust the internet when he revealed that he loves getting his salad tossed during intimate moments on Drink Champs.

When hosts Nore and Era asked him about “receiving,” Trick Daddy said he was trying to get more women to support giving men’s rear-end some TLC. He then blurted out, “I get ate out!”

Viewers will be able to catch all-new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on its new home on MTV Tuesday, June 13.