Wendy Williams was set to speak at the Atlanta Women’s Expo this weekend but had to cancel at the last minute, forgoing a $25k check for the engagement due to concerns regarding her health.

There is no word on what exactly happened, as she originally intended to go forward as a keynote speaker at the event, detailing her decades-long career in media.

However, as the Saturday gig approached, Wendy’s team and family decided that it would be unwise and unsafe for her to go forth as planned and subsequently canceled.

The Atlanta Women’s Expo confirmed that the 58-year-old media personality would no longer be present at the event but ensured a video presentation directly from her would be played.

“There is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation.”

Her declining health has been the subject of much tabloid fodder in recent years, especially due to it causing the abrupt cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show. In addition, her messy divorce from her ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter, also caused headline drama for the daytime star.

While her team has remained relatively mum about what condition the mother of one is in, physically and mentally, Wendy’s appearance at the Expo was supposed to signal that she is slowly coming back to the stage.

However, The Daily Mail reported that her current state is inconsistent, a source disclosing

“Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next.”

It is evident that the former radio DJ’s health is not improving, with the source admitting that conversations regarding her future in entertainment are dismal,

“There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better.”

Fans of the media giant have been uplifting in prayer as she continues dealing with her health in private, with fans still leaving comments of love and support on her official social media accounts.

While Wendy’s last post was 36 weeks ago, loyal viewers have still left words of encouragement as she struggles with her wellness, with one posting, “Wendy, we love and appreciate you. Please get well. This culture needs you!!!!”

According to The Sun, the former talk show host’s loved ones are worried about her well-being, as she has since taken steps away from the limelight due to an ongoing battle with Graves’ disease and lymphedema.