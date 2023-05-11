MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with a bang on May 10.

Filled with high-energy choreography, dancing robotic arms and disco-ready ensembles, the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer captivated the crowd with a medley of some of her biggest hits.

According to Billboard, the mother of two even paid tribute to stars like Lil Uzi Vert and Brittney Spears during the jam-packed performance.

One video surfaced on Instagram from the dynamic concert captured Bey shimmying her hips to a mash-up of her hit song “Diva” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.”

In the short clip, the dynamic performer and dancer donned a glittery embroidered jumpsuit that featured silver breastplates. Beyoncé whipped her signature blonde tresses back and forth, sending the crowd into a frenzy with her backup dancers.

Fans on Instagram praise Beyoncé’s Lil Uzi Vert tribute.

The BeyHive raved about the stellar tribute in the comments section, showering the multi-hyphenate with praise for her flawless dance moves.

“OKAAAY BODYY!! OKAY, CHOREEOOOGRAPHY,” penned one stan.

Another user commented, “She killed this.”

A third person said, “I am CRYING. That was iconic in every way.”

Throughout Wednesday’s stellar concert, Beyoncé took fans on a sonic journey as she belted out a 37-song set filled with hits from her decorated career and her latest album, Renaissance.

Billboard noted that on night one, the Pop Diva performed all 16 tracks from Renaissance, “three songs from 2003’s Dangerously in Love, three songs from 2006’s B’Day, one song from 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, five songs from 2011’s 4, three songs from 2013’s Beyoncé, two from 2016’s Lemonade and many more.”

The superstar even squeezed in hits from Destiny’s Child and songs from The Lion King soundtrack.

Check out a few videos from the first night of the Renaissance World Tour below.

