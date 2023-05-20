MadameNoire Featured Video

In the ongoing beef with Momma Dee, Sukihana let the tears fall on Streetz 94.5 this week about how the Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta star’s fat-shaming comments on her body cut deep.

After the video went viral of the two social media personalities yelling at one another while attending fellow reality star Shay Jackson’s birthday party for her daughter on May 6, Sukihana shared how Momma Dee insulted her weight during their screaming match, allegedly calling her “black and fat.”

In the interview with the Atlanta-based radio show, the “Casamigos” rapper explained why the matriarch fat-shaming her was especially triggering,

“It did hurt my feelings when she said I was fat because it’s just like you don’t know how much we go through to try to fit this image for TV. Like it’s really hard, y’all don’t know how much I go through. I tried to work out, diet…it’s really hard.“

Upon expressing her thoughts, the 31-year-old rapper broke down in tears over the issue.

Comforted by the radio hosts who reminded her that “you’re human,” the Delaware native cried slightly as she continued on.

Despite the feud between the reality stars reaching new levels, Sukihana is proud of “standing my ground” in the midst of the verbal attacks, in person and on social media.

The 59-year-old matriarch, however, has yet to apologize or retract what she said.

While that particular comment got under the rapper’s skin, Miss Good Coochie maintains that her spirit can’t be broken, though body struggles are a reality she faces.

“It’s not a big deal. It just is a lot of pressure. So, I don’t want to be crying like that, I’m not a victim of anything.”

While Sukihana does not consider herself a victim, she has been the subject of intense media scrutiny in the last few weeks. Beyond the Momma Dee situation, the rapper also made headlines for being dog walked with fellow rapper Sexyy Redd in NLE Choppa’s music video for “Slut Me Out.”

As of right now, although the dust has not settled in her case with Momma Dee, Sukihana is taking all her scandals in stride.