Beyoncé could be stepping into the haircare line industry soon, adding another bountiful stream of income to her growing empire.

On May 16, the “Alien Superstar” songstress took to Instagram with a photo carousel that seemingly hinted at her latest venture.

The first photo captured Bey, 41, curling her signature dirty blond tresses as she sat at a beauty vanity. Unlabeled bottles filled with golden liquid could be seen sprawled along the vanity’s counter as the singer styled her flowing mane.

The second slide contained a photo of a younger Beyoncé getting her hair braided in the salon. The Houston native looked just like her eldest daughter Blue Ivy in the beautiful throwback image.

While reflecting on her time with Destiny’s Child in the caption, Beyoncé dropped a fun fact about the beautiful photos. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” Beyoncé wrote in a letter on the third slide.

“Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” the star continued. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

The Lemonade crooner added, “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Fans react to the exciting haircare line news.

The BeyHive lit up the pop mogul’s comments section begging for more details about the haircare venture.

“Are we getting a hair care line!!?!?!!?!” one fan asked.

“We want lace frontals!!” another stan penned.

One user couldn’t get over how Bey looked so much like Blue in her throwback photo.

“Not me thinking that second pic was Blue 😂😂 they look so much alike omgggg,” the fan wrote.

A third person chimed in, “Ma’am is on a whole tour AND starting a hair care line. We gotta get to work y’all we aren’t doing enough. Beyoncé has 24 hours in her day, and here we are scrolling and liking.”

If the haircare line rumors are true, Beyoncé would be adding another booming business venture to her incredible portfolio.

The star is raking in tons of dough from her Renaissance World Tour that kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month. A report by Marca noted that the mother of three could earn $6.8 million to $7.5 million per show on her global tour.

In March, the “Cuff It” crooner severed ties with Adidas due to creative differences over her activewear brand IVY PARK, but weeks later, the R&B diva linked up with Balmain to unveil their joint Renaissance Couture Collection designed by the legendary Olivier Rousteing.

The wins just keep on rolling in for Queen B! What do you think of her latest venture?

