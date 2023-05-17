MadameNoire Featured Video

Target customers are taking full advantage of the store’s flexible return policy to save a little cash during this rocky recession. In 2022, a TikTok user named Jazmine Valdivia received a whopping $537.80 refund after she returned a large bag filled with old Cat & Jack clothing she had brought from the store for her three young children.

“Attention all moms,” Valdivia told her followers. “If you guys buy Cat & Jack for your kids, there is a one-year warranty that Cat & Jack offers if your kid outgrows the clothes, whether it’s stained, ripped, whatever it is, they’ll refund you.”

In the short video, the TikTok influencer claimed she didn’t “spend a single dollar” on back-to-school clothes for her kids due to Target’s gracious return policy.

Other social media users have been posting similar videos to see just how much they can get back from returning their old and worn Target items.

On YouTube, MommaMott claimed she rec$160ollars after she returned 23 Cat & Jack products. The excited mom said she would use the cash to “buy some spring clothes” for her kiddos.

Play

Another Youtuber received 476 bucks after she bought back old clothes and shoes from the Target-owned children’s brand.

Play

Business Insider says the retail giant’s return policy doesn’t just apply to children’s items. Customers can also return adult clothing items from various private label brands associated with Target, as long as they have a receipt and return the item “within one year,”—regardless of the item’s condition. The same rule of thumb applies to customers holding a Target Circle membership.

What happens if you don’t have a receipt? No need to fret. Returns without proof of purchase are capped at $100 per year per customer.

Why is Target’s return policy so flexible?

Bryan Tate TV on YouTube disco that Target donates most of the used items to charity. It’s part of the company’s mission to become “one of the most sustainable companies in the world” by 2023.

Play

However, an anonymous worker from a Target store in Illinois noted to Business Insider that the items that come back to the store in terrible condition often get thrown into the trash. Still, customers can rack up on a lot of store credit. The worker at Target claimed that she once processed a receipt for $300 worth of torn and filthy clothes.

Another worker said they had processed a receipt for $417 on torn items. But the employee complained that the procedure was a bit daunting as she had to “manually” type in all the item codes to process the return. It took her nearly 20 minutes to complete.

Target’s flexible policy comes as the company continues to improve and revamp its return process for shoppers. In February, the global retailer announced nearly 2,000 U.S. Target locations would have drive-thru returns available for customers by spring. Shoppers can return unopened products at select stores without leaving their cars using the Target app and the same drive-up routine they would follow when picking up food orders.

The retailer expects to roll out the service by the end of the summer.

What do you think of Target’s flexible return policy? Have you put it to the test? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Fashion Editor And Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Celebrates Individuality With New Target Collab