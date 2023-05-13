MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds was scheduled to open for Anita Baker at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 10. Still, technical difficulties and a two-hour delay prevented the famed singer from taking the stage.

According to People, fans were pissed when officials at the concert announced that the legendary singer would no longer be performing. One video from a fan captured attendees booing and shouting as an employee from the venue delivered the unfortunate news.

“We did have some technical difficulties. However, Ms. Baker is not going anywhere,” the event staff member said, noting how the 65-year-old songstress was determined to give the crowd her best show yet. “Unfortunately, Babyface won’t be able to perform tonight,” he added, which elicited another round of loud boos from the crowd. “I deeply, deeply apologize.”

After the show, Babyface took to Instagram to explain the unforeseen cancellation.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential Center,” the “Two Occasions,” crooner wrote. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

Black Twitter users demand a refund after the terrible concert in Newark.

Black Twitter lit up with discourse about Wednesday’s debacle in the days following. Some users were upset by Babyface’s cancellation and the painfully long two-hour delay. A few attendees were not impressed with Anita Baker’s performance. Several users claimed that the “Sweet Love” singer’s mic was low throughout the entire concert.

A few little Twitter trolls alleged that the star’s legendary chops fell flat during the show. Some fans claimed that it wasn’t the first time Baker had shown unprofessionalism on stage.

Due to Wednesday’s debacle, attendees are now demanding a refund online. Black Twitter users have been tagging LiveNation and Ticketmaster, asking for their money back.

Babyface and Anita Baker said the delay was due to the “video wall” failing before the performance.

In a statement to People, Babyface, 64, explained that the production crew was unable to get a video screen running in time for his performance in Newark.

“As advanced as technology is today, we are sometimes at its mercy. The video wall was unfortunately not working that day, and time wasn’t on our side,” the Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter said. “I am incredibly sorry to the fans and have nothing but love and respect for Anita. I am very much looking forward to continuing our tour together.”

On May 11, Baker also apologized to Twitter and offered more details about the video mishap.

“The TECH/Video Wall/Glitched,” she tweeted Thursday. “Caused a Delay. Live Nation/Producers took responsibility… I/We/Us went Onstage, anyway. Late… but Love PREVAILED.”

In a follow-up post, the eight-time Grammy Award winner added that the NHL Playoff Season was to blame for the bumpy delay. “Playoff Season means Delays & Cancellations 2 Arena Concerts. NHL/Awesome Hockey playoffs, took away, Live Nation’s Production/Tech, load-in. But we did it, anyway. Without a video wall Cause, our Sold Out Concerts About Me & My Band & My Fans.”

