Dustin Michael, a former member of Diddy’s R&B group B5, is proudly dating a transgender woman. On May 9, the singer and artist took to Instagram with a visually stunning black and white video, where he celebrated his budding romance with girlfriend and director D. Smith.

Michael, 35, said he was inspired to open up about his relationship after Smith created a documentary about the tragic murder of trans dancer and rapper Rasheeda “KoKo Da Doll” Williams for Gaye Magazine. The Atlanta-bred star was killed in April after a shooting erupted in the parking lot of Holmes Plaza.

“I feel as Black men, we’re not allowing ourselves to love who we wanna love openly without fearing being judged and shamed publicly,” Michael told fans. “I feel that we’re taught as children being sexually ambiguous is wrong and that we learn to suppress certain feelings.”

The singer went on to speak about the dangers of Black men suppressing their emotions. He noted how bottling up anger and frustration often leads to “emotional trauma, “violence,” and “death” in the Black male community.

“Which leads me to why I’m making this video. I’m in a very beautiful relationship with someone who makes me very happy…my girlfriend, she is transgender, her name is D. Smith,” the “Say Yes” hitmaker revealed.

“I don’t want to be one of the men benefiting from a trans woman in private and not celebrate her publicly.”

After KoKo’s untimely passing, Michael said he wanted to make sure he created a safe space for his girlfriend to feel loved and cherished.

Toward the end of the video, the star gushed about his close connection with Smith, a romance that has been growing for 10 years strong. He also challenged Black men to stand up and love who they want “openly.”

Social media users praised Michael for celebrating his relationship and paying tribute to KoKo.

In the comments section, fans and supporters praised Michael for boldly celebrating his relationship in public.

One fan commented, “This couldn’t have been easy, but thank you for sharing! Congratulations on being able to love outwardly and open.”

A second Instagram user penned,” I love D. Smith she is a beautiful person, and you are an amazing person for openly acknowledging your love for her. Love is love, and I love it!!!!”

A third supporter urged for Michael to continue being transparent about issues impacting the transgender community.

“Keep being you…your transparency and openness may open doors for others who may struggle with this,” the user added.

On her Instagram page, Smith kept the loving flowing with a heartwarming tribute to Michael.

“I’m so proud of you. We’ve known each other for almost 10 years now, and every moment with you was always validating,” the director wrote. “So many men only dream of being as brave as you are. Thank you for being the example of a human just loving a human. I’m so grateful for your heart, ambition, and spirit! I love you.”

