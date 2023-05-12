MadameNoire Featured Video

Police arrested a Spirit Airlines passenger for attacking a customer service employee at Hartsfield-Atlanta International Airport.

Que Maria Scott, the alleged pregnant passenger, is seen on video tussling with the staffer in a clip shared by Everything Georgia on Twitter.

She now faces disorderly conduct charges for the dispute that came after the Spirit Airlines crew prevented her from boarding her flight on April 30.

Leading up to the brawl, Scott, 29, told the victim that she was from West Philly and said she was going to “beat our ass,” employees told police, according to FOX NEWS.

Bystanders rushed to help pull Scott off the employee during the attack.

“And I’m pregnant,” Scott said in a video captured by a witness.

Jasmine Rhoden, the airline manager and victim, spoke out about the incident to FOX 5 Atlanta. She described how the angry customer punched her in the face and bit her on the finger.

“She kind of just hiked her pants up, then ran towards me and punched me in my face. I have whiplash, and a sprain to my neck, my upper back and my lower back. She actually bit my finger while we were down on the ground,” Rhoden explained.

Rhoden told FOX 5 that she could smell alcohol on Scott’s breath, which is unusual for a pregnant woman. The employee described Scott’s behavior as “unruly,” which got her taken off the flight in the first place.

“I never thought that she was going to hit me until she did,” Rhoden said.

Back in 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration reported a dramatic increase in unruly or dangerous behavior aboard passenger airplanes.

The Spirit Airlines staffer also said she and her coworkers, who are mostly female, are concerned about their safety as fewer police agents are around to monitor security at terminal gates.

“When the officers were at the gates, and just their presence alone kind of kept things down. It’s been very stressful,” Rhoden said.

Scott was held by Homeland Security at the Georgia airport and was taken to a nearby jail and held on a $1,500 bond, according to FOX News.