Rapper Jim Jones Joins ‘Listen To Black Men’ To Talk Fitness

The Listen to Black Men crew is back, and this time, Jim Jones joins Mouse Jones, Tyler Chronicles and Jeremie Rivers to talk about physical health in the Black community.

Jones is an exercise enthusiast who regularly posts clips from his workouts on his Instagram. The musician says his brother, who would push him to do pull-ups daily growing up, got him into fitness. Later, when he met his long-time girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin, he was deeply interested in staying shredded. “I ain’t wanna be the slim brother and have my lady looking at too many guys that was in shape,” joked “The Good Stuff” rapper.

Being in the fashion business, with his clothing line Vampire Life, Jim says he also notices how clothes look better when a person is in shape. (Which launches the dudes into throwing a little light-hearted shade at fellas they see in poorly-fitting outfits).

The LTBM gentlemen also get into the topic of doctors and health insurance — specifically, the relationship between the Black community and those entities.

Rivers brings up the issue of Black folks not seeing doctors regularly or having adequate health insurance. Proper health care is something the rapper is personally passionate about since it saved his sister’s life. She has a rare heart condition.

“She’s a miracle,” he says. “They said she wouldn’t live past nine. She’s going on 36 tomorrow.”

Mouse shares his theories on why Black people don’t seek medical care.

“I think it’s two-fold,” says the media personality. “I think there’s a stigma just based on Black people’s treatment, especially in healthcare in America.”

He also referenced the higher mortality rate for Black mothers and the historical assumption that Black patients have a higher pain tolerance than white ones, resulting in poor treatment.

Chronicles brings up the likelihood that for many Black children, including himself, their first time at a hospital involves a death of a loved one, which can cause trauma associated with medical facilities.

Watch the full episode to hear the LTBM cast share more of their physical and mental health journeys.