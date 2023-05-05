MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha Smith will replace Theresa Randle in the upcoming Bad Boys 4 (speculated to come out in late 2024 or early 2025) as Marcus Burnett’s (Martin Lawrence) wife, Theresa Burnett. The news has fans of the franchise buzzing, and not all with positivity, while others worry about the well-being of Randle.

Fans didn’t see coming was a re-cast for Theresa Burnett.

Randle played Lawrence’s wife in all three BB installments, and the swap-out for Smith brings mixed responses from fans.

Some fans of the action-comedy films are loyal to the original Mrs. Burnett.

Meanwhile, others are excited about the switch-up and have high hopes that Smith will crush it in the role.

A handful of Twitter users couldn’t help but get hyped over the possibility of hearing the Why Did I Get Married actress yelling “Marcus!!!” on repeat (about her role as Angela in the Tyler Perry movie, in which she famously yells at Michael Jai White’s character, Marcus).

While there is no official report on why the original BB co-star is leaving, one Twitter user raised concerns surrounding the Malcolm X actress’s health.

Shortly after the news of the re-cast, a video began circulating showing Randle in a walker, raising questions about her well-being. The celebrity’s representation has not released a statement regarding the clip.

Randle is not active on social media and has not commented on her departure from the comedy crime-fighting franchise.

The Boston Common star posts to her IG regularly, but all recent updates have been on her role as director for Peacock’s Bel-Air.

Bad Boys 4 has been in the works since 2020, the same year the highly-successful third installment of the franchise came out. Production was briefly put on hiatus following the Chris Rock/Oscars incident, but Will Smith was recently spotted on the set of Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta. Bad Boys for Life landed a spot as one of the top-grossing box office hits of 2020, raking in $148 million within its first few weeks in theaters.

The ending of the previous film set the stage for a fourth film. As a refresher, the third movie ends with Mike Lowrey salvaging his relationship with his newly discovered son Armando. Marcus and Mike ultimately decide not to retire from crime-fighting, and not-so-subtle hints that Armando might work with the Miami Police Department on a future investigation to shorten his prison sentence.