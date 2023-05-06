MadameNoire Featured Video

A white man reportedly assaulted a Black woman as she allegedly shoplifted from a T.J. Maxx in Mira Loma, California.

According to the ABC 7 Eyewitness News video, the unidentified man tried to physically restrain the woman as she headed to the door to exit with the bounty of designer purses. Upon the burly bystander flinging her by the arm, she defended herself, throwing two punches that landed on the side of his face. The woman’s blows knocked the glasses off the man’s face — who was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and gray shoes.

The vicious altercation continued once the man shoved the woman into one of the store’s security detectors. While the footage is brief and quick, he seemingly grabbed the woman by the neck before he manhandled her to the ground.

The young woman, dressed in a black hoodie, jeans and red sneakers, held her own. She screamed, “Let me go! Let me go! What the fuck? Let me go!”

Another person in the Mira Loma T.J. Maxx attempted to help the bystander apprehend the woman — but to no avail. She escaped the physical altercation and ran out of the retailer’s doors without the bags.

Three other women seemingly connected to the incident ran out of the Mira Loma establishment with multiple handbags and shopping totes during the aggressive brawl.

None of the women or men involved in the alleged shoplifting attempt have been arrested.

Social media had a slew of mixed reactions to footage from the incident — especially because the white man was framed as a “good Samaritan” for his deed by ABC 7 .

Some praised the bystander for intervening during the alleged theft.

Others pointed out that regardless of whether theft happened, the man shouldn’t be praised for the assault of a Black woman, even if she was allegedly attempting to steal from the T.J. Maxx.

A police report was filed by law enforcement regarding the incident at California T.J. Maxx. As stated, the alleged shoplifter hasn’t been arrested, charged or sentenced — which makes her innocent in the eyes of the law.

The incident went down April 30 at around 1:30 p.m., ABC 7 detailed.

Other viewers made it clear that the man was foul for the assault.

Did the abusive white bystander have the right to physically assault someone he suspected of breaking the law inside the T.J. Maxx?

According to California law, only a shopowner or merchant has the legal right to use non-deadly force to apprehend a shoplifter. So while he tried to play RoboCop, he should’ve minded his business.

