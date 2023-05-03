MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor had no shame in her game. The actress and singer snuck a little unauthorized bag of Chick-fil-A into the glitzy Met Gala May 1.

Celebs have long complained about the horrible food at the fashionable event. Taylor was fed up with the gala’s poor menu options this year. On Monday, the 32-year-old star took matters into her own hands and snuck in a hot bag of Chick-fil-A nuggets and waffle fries to eat during the dinner portion of the event.

Hip-hop star Pusha T filmed the hilarious moment when the mother of two pulled out her tasty Chick-fil-A meal from her curve-hugging Thom Brown dress. The rapper was shocked that the A Thousand and One star would have the audacity to let her Harlem roots show at the prestigious Met Gala.

“@Teyanataylor is embarrassing me,” the “Grindin” hitmaker captioned a video of Taylor shamelessly chowing down on her meal. “She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me… #Harlem.”

In another video Pusha shared, Usher stood behind the New York native, laughing as she continued to chop away at her sneaky snack. According to Pusha, the “Yeah” singer tried to stop Taylor from eating the meal.

Social media sounds off about the hilarious moment.

After the hilarious video of the singer hit the internet, Twitter users had a field day joking about the celeb’s unabashed food moment. Fans supported the singer’s decision to bring her meal to the Met Gala. Some users said they would have done the same. Others wondered how Taylor could keep her fit physique by eating the delicious fast food meal.

A Twitter user named @filmlamet shared an alleged menu from Monday night’s fashionable gala featuring underwhelming food options like “Chilled Spring Pea Soup” and “Pickled Strawberry and Radish.” We can totally see why Sis opted to bring her own food. The menu was not hitting.

Taylor isn’t the first celeb to speak out about the Met Gala’s terrible food. In 2022, Lizzo took to Instagram live after the event to complain about everything from the long drinks lines to the lack of food.

Keke Palmer’s struggle plate from the 2021 Met Gala went viral.

In 2021, Keke Palmer shocked fans when she shared her struggle plate from the fashionable event. The Nope star’s unappetizing plate consisted of a small pile of tomatoes and corn, a few thin slices of cucumber and one tired-ass mushroom. In the caption, the Hustlers actress joked, “This why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn.”

Top Chef judge Marcus Samuelsson, responsible for the unappealing meal, defended the plate after it went viral. “Food, like anything, is a matter of taste, and it tasted plenty good,” the Red Rooster founder said, according to Metro.

He added on Instagram, “I couldn’t have been more proud of the #MetGalaChefs who created a delicious and memorable meal for all the guests.”

The Met Gala better get those menu options together!

