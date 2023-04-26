MadameNoire Featured Video

The family of baby boy Taylen Mosley has received more information about the toddler’s tragic death involving an alligator in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The city’s police department issued an update April 24 regarding the 2-year-old’s passing. The authorities said that the Pinellas Medical Examiner confirmed that Taylen’s cause of death was drowning.

The 2-year-old’s story made headlines in early April due to the shocking, gruesome and disturbing circumstances in which he and his mother died.

Police found Taylen dead in Lake Maggiore March 31. The child had been missing since the day prior, when authorities discovered his mother, Pashun Jeffery, stabbed to death in her apartment.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway described the site of Pashun’s death as a “violent crime scene.”

Pashun, 20, was stabbed over 100 times. Police found the mother dead in her home after her family requested a welfare check and neighbors heard a loud noise coming from her home.

A press release the police department shared on March 31 said they’d looked for Taylen all day before they received an alert about “an alligator seen with something in its mouth.”

Holloway said in a press conference that authorities fired at the alligator before the animal dropped an “object” in its mouth, and Taylen was “retrieved, intact.” The alligator was ultimately killed.

Taylen’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police alleged that Thomas drowned the child, according to NBC News.

Loved ones wore t-shirts with Pashun and Taylen’s pictures on them to the deceased’s homegoing services April 7.

The mourning and remembrance of life services for the 20-year-old mother and her toddler were held at the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg.

“Pashun looked so beautiful, and Taylen was cool with his sunglasses on,” detailed an update shared on a GoFundMe created by Pashun and Taylen’s family.

Although the mother and son have been buried, the remaining money garnered from the fundraiser will support their family as they deal with their “grief, sadness, and anger.” The GoFundMe is still open for donations and is less than $5,000 short of its $50,000 goal.

Pashun’s mom, Lakita Denson, recalled the special and close bond her daughter and grandson had for each other.

“Taylen was a sweet and happy toddler and loved his mom. During Pashun’s work breaks, she would FaceTime so that she could spend every moment possible with him. During the day, Taylen would grab anyone’s phone and pretend to call his mom. To see them together and their love for each other was a blessing. We will remember their love and will keep them in our hearts.”

