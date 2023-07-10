Coca-Cola Mealtime Magic: Grilled Branzino with Jerk Truffle Miso Butter by Chef Adonis “The Gentleman” Cockfield

Perfect your Recipe for Magic with this delectable dish: grilled branzino marinated in jerk truffle miso butter. With the summer season in full swing, we’re looking for any excuse to be outside. As devoted foodies, we can’t wait to fire up the grill and host backyard get-togethers. Set the perfect vibe at your next gathering with this grilled branzino, a couple of friends, and an ice-cold drink in hand.

We tapped Chef Adonis “The Gentleman” Cockfield to provide a summer-perfect recipe that is as uncomplicated as it is tempting. Inspired by his Caribbean roots, Chef Adonis’ recipe for grilled branzino sauced with jerk truffle miso butter and a side of sautéed potatoes more than satisfies the brief.

This palate-pleasing dish will delight your senses and your dinner guests. It’s Chef Adonis’ “secret weapon” to impress your loved ones at your next gathering. “It’s packed with a mind-blowing flavor profile without complicated steps or techniques,” says the founder of The Gentleman’s Kitchen LLC.

The private chef conjures up imaginative dishes for high-profile and celebrity clients and loves experimenting with the melting pot of flavors that reflect New York City’s multicultural landscape.

“First and foremost, I’m a foodie. My love for food is really what drives my cooking style,” says the native New Yorker. “Anyone can learn the techniques, but it’s the imagination and adventure of combining your experiences and knowledge to create a work of art. That’s my kind of cooking.”

Chef Adonis is currently working on producing his own The Gentleman’s Kitchen (TGK) jerk truffle miso butter. While we can’t get our hands on it just yet, any compound butter will work for this recipe. (Check the chef’s Instagram for updates and information about where to purchase.)

Now that you’ve got the recipe for a perfect summer meal gather your ingredients and light up the grill. (Start by boiling the potatoes while you prep the branzino fillets to save time.) Then plate up and kick back with your people. Nothing beats celebrating summer with your loved ones.

Ready to craft your own Recipe for Magic? Well, let’s get to it!

Grilled Jerk Truffle Miso Butter Branzino with Sautéed Potatoes

Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Sautéed Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds trio (red, yellow and blue) creamer potatoes, cut in half

6 shallots, sliced

5 cloves of black (or your preferred) garlic, chopped

2 Fresno peppers, finely sliced

4 tablespoons capers

1 lemon

Directions:

Place the potatoes in salted water and bring to a boil. Boil for 7 minutes, then strain and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Heat a thin coat of olive oil in a pan and place the potatoes flesh-side down until golden brown. Add the shallots, garlic and Fresno peppers to the pan. Sauté until the shallots are translucent. Then add the capers and the juice of one lemon. Sauté for another minute, then set aside.

Grilled Jerk Truffle Miso Butter Branzino

Ingredients:

6 branzino fillets

5 tablespoons TGK Jerk Truffle Miso Butter or your favorite compound butter

Cajun seasoning

Garlic powder

Olive oil

Olive oil spray

Directions: