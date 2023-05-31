Coca-Cola Mealtime Magic: Salt and Pepper Snapper Bites by Chef Jeff Morneau

Add some Mealtime Magic to your culinary game! MADAMENOIRE is sharing simple yet delicious recipes crafted by four amazing chefs to cultivate the perfect atmosphere for your next gathering. Great food, great people, and an ice-cold beverage—that’s our Recipe for Magic.

On today’s menu, we’ve got salt and pepper snapper bites with garlic butter pasta. Chef Jeffrey Morneau blessed us with this effortlessly delicious recipe infused with fresh Haitian flavors.

“My go-to dish is snapper fillet bites and garlic noodles for a variety of reasons,” says the classically trained chef and French Culinary Institute alum. “The crispy and savory bites pair well with the garlicky and buttery flavor of the noodles.”

Whether you’re a newbie or skilled at throwing down in the kitchen, this deliciously uncomplicated recipe will work for any skill level. “[This recipe is] relatively easy to prepare and can be made quickly,” says the CEO of Jeffrey Morneau Atelier. It’s the perfect dish for a relaxing night in with a couple of friends and a cold drink in hand.

Chef Jeff also shares his recipes for epis (Haitian seasoning base) and pikliz (Haitian pickled vegetable condiment) to accompany his dish. (Save these recipes to spice up other dishes too!)

The chef and curator is all about celebrating the flavors of his heritage.

“I’m Haitian, I grew up eating snapper as a part of my cultural cuisine, making it a familiar and comforting food,” Chef Jeff explains. “Snapper is a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for overall health.”

With summer just around the corner, we’re already plotting our next get-together. Whether we’re hosting a weekend gathering or having a quiet night in, we’re ready to dive into this recipe. It’s all about savoring new flavors and sharing them with the people you love over food, laughter, and a cold beverage.

Salt and Pepper Snapper Bites with Garlic Butter Pasta and Pikliz

Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Salt and Pepper Snapper Bites

Ingredients:

1-pound snapper fillets, deboned and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon epis (see recipe below)

epis 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 tablespoons Sazón Clasico

2 eggs, beaten

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Directions:

In a bowl, mix together flour, Sazón Clasico, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Set aside. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Dip each piece of snapper first into the flour mixture, then into the egg, then dip again into the flour mixture. Make sure each piece is well coated. Heat about 1 inch of vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the coated snapper pieces in the oil. Fry for about 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Once done, use a slotted spoon to remove the snapper bites from the pan and place them onto a baking rack to drain the excess oil.

Garlic Butter Pasta

Ingredients:

8 ounces of spaghetti or any pasta of your choice

1/4 cup butter

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

2 tablespoons of epis (see recipe below)

Sliced scallions for garnish

1 teaspoon parsley, chopped

Sazón Clasico, to taste

Directions:

Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling water according to the package directions until al dente. Drain the pasta and toss in olive oil. Set aside. In a large pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and epis. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss with the garlic butter sauce. Add the grated parmesan cheese to the pan. Toss the pasta until the cheese is melted and the pasta is coated in the sauce. Season with Sazón Clasico to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve hot.

Pikliz (Haitian pickled vegetable condiment)

Ingredients:

1/2 cabbage, shredded

1 large carrot, julienned

1 habanero or scotch bonnet pepper, minced

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup white vinegar

Sazón Clasico, to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix the cabbage and the carrots. In a small bowl, mix Sazón Clasico and black pepper. Sprinkle the spice mixture over the vegetables and mix well. In a blender, blend the vinegar and minced hot pepper. Pour this over the vegetables. Stir well. Transfer the pikliz to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and let sit at room temperature. Store any leftover pikliz in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Note: Be sure to wear gloves when handling hot peppers, and avoid touching your eyes or face while preparing this dish.

Epis (Haitian seasoning base)

Ingredients:

1 green bell pepper

1 onion

6 cloves of garlic

1/2 scotch bonnet pepper

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch scallions

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon Sazón Clasico

Directions:

Wash and chop all of the vegetables coarsely. In a blender or food processor, add all of the chopped vegetables and pulse until they are finely minced. Add the Sazón Clasico, and pulse again to mix everything well. Season to taste. Adjust the salt and pepper to your liking. Transfer the epis to an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Note: Be sure to wear gloves when handling hot peppers, and avoid touching your eyes or face while preparing this dish.