Serial father Nick Cannon spoke out on the recent cancellation of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk. He opined that it was “good” news that her series got axed.

On the April 27 episode of The Daily Cannon, a live radio show produced by Amazon, the Wild N Out creator blamed the show for creating the tension that led to the infamous Slap at the Oscars:

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the shit out of Chris Rock.”

Mariah Carey’s ex-husband continued saying how the Smith’s breakdown of their relationship on RTT prompted the I Am Legend star to react to Rock’s controversial joke in such a shocking way, exclaiming that he wished the famous couple would “keep that shit to y’all selves.”

Abby De La Rosa, one of The Daily Cannon’s co-hosts and mother to 3 of his 12 children, disagreed with Cannon’s view of the show.

According to The Independent, De La Rosa argued that the show presented “an honest table” by showcasing the hard conversations between spouses.

“It feels human, like, they’re human. It feels relatable. They’re trash, too, like the rest of us.”

For those needing a refresher, “The Slap” occurred during the Academy Awards’ 2022 ceremony by Will Smith toward the evening host, Chris Rock, after he made a joke about his wife’s baldness that stemmed from alopecia.

The award-winning series was canceled after Meta announced it was dissolving its Facebook Watch division and its programming. The show ran 129 episodes across its five-year run and was considered one of the platform’s biggest hits. Since the announcement, Red Table Talk posted that its stories are not over yet.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch, and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table Talk are in talks of finding a new home, and we’ll see you soon.”