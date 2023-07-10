Coca-Cola Mealtime Magic: Grilled Jerk Lobster Tails by Chef Brittney “Stikxz” Williams

In our third installment of Mealtime Magic by MADAMENOIRE, Chef Brittney “Stikxz” Williams serves up a recipe for grilled lobster tails in jerk sauce.

Transform mealtime into an unforgettable summer experience with this effortless yet delectable dish. Whether the vibe is laid back or festive, it doesn’t take much to elevate any gathering with our recipe for magic.

MADAMENOIRE’s Mealtime Magic recipe series strives to spark the imagination of home cooks—whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned chef—to try something new and find inspiration in your next dish.

Keep scrolling for Chef Stikxz’s savory recipe featuring grilled lobster tails marinated in jerk sauce and a side of grilled corn and grilled Romaine salad dressed in a fresh Meyer lemon vinaigrette. Your inner chef will delight in this ultimate summer dish.

“When I think of my ideal quick 30-minute meal, I’m hopping straight on the grill, especially with the warmer months,” says the private chef and food stylist. “This is the perfect recipe for when you want to impress your guests or keep it simple for yourself.”

New York-bred Chef Stikxz draws inspiration from her Jamaican roots, serving up vibrant flavor profiles with fresh ingredients. “As a Jamaican chef, I am always inspired by fresh ingredients. Light preparations with Caribbean flair is a must,” she says.

“The best part is the seamless preparation for this recipe, without breaking a sweat,” says Chef Stikxz.

Put on some good music and create your own recipe for magic today.

Check out the recipe below:

Grilled Jerk Lobster Tails, Romaine Salad with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette & Grilled Corn

Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

3 Meyer lemons, zested and juiced

1/2 cup EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup dill, chopped

1/2 cup shallots, sliced

One teaspoon of garlic, grated

Directions:

Whisk together Meyer lemon juice and zest in a small bowl, 1/2 cup EVOO, salt, black pepper, dill, shallots and garlic. Set aside.

Grilled Jerk Lobster Tails

Ingredients:

4 lobster tails, halved

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 tablespoons Nyam Good Jerk Sauce or your favorite jerk sauce

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

Directions:

Make sure your grill is pre-lit and hot. On a sheet pan, lay your lobster tail shell-side down. Take a pastry brush and lightly coat the meat with a touch of vegetable oil. Sprinkle salt lightly on each tail. Liberally brush each piece of lobster tail with your choice of jerk sauce. Lay your lobster tail pieces meat-side down on the grill for 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and finish cooking for another 3 to 4 minutes or until preferred doneness. Set aside.

Grilled Corn

Ingredients:

4 ears of corn

1 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

Peel corn husks and place them on the grill. Rotate each ear every 2 to 3 minutes until charred. Use your pastry brush and lightly apply melted butter. Season to taste.

Grilled Romaine Salad

Ingredients:

2 whole Romaine hearts, cleaned and halved

EVOO

Directions: