Social media users raised an eyebrow at Chance The Rapper when a video hit the internet on April 17 that captured the Chicago native getting twerked on by a bodacious Caribbean woman in Jamaica during Carnival. Now, it appears the married emcee’s wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett, has seemingly responded to the clip.

On April 26, Corley-Bennett, who shares two children with the Acid Rap artist, took to Instagram with a quote from Maya Angelou’s The Art of Fiction interview that perfectly sums up her reaction to the inappropriate video.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult,” the quote read. “What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it. They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older. But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take up responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more to succeed.”

Well, it certainly looks like Chance has a little bit more growing up to do. In honor of his 30th birthday, the hip-hop star took a trip to Jamaica to celebrate Carnival with friends. But the rapper got a little too close and handsy with some of the fine Caribbean women enjoying the festival.

In one video, the “No Problem” hitmaker was caught on camera dutty wining with Caribbean influencer Mela. At one point in the clip, Chance took things a little too far when he slapped her ass as she backed it up.

But this wasn’t his only offense.

Another video on Twitter captured the three-time Grammy Award-winner getting in a few twerks with a different beauty. The rapper’s friends had to pull him aside when he looked like he was having too much fun dancing with the beautiful woman.

Social media users react to Chance The Rapper’s Carnival shenanigans.

On Twitter, some users criticized the married star for embarrassing his wife with the viral video. On the other hand, some people didn’t see any harm in the clip. They felt like he was just dancing and enjoying the festivities of Carnival. A few people from Jamaica noted that culturally, twerking on someone who is not your significant other isn’t a big deal in the Caribbean.

Culture aside, some people harped that they wouldn’t like seeing their wife or partner dancing with another individual, period. A few people likened the rapper’s actions to “cheating.”

Yikes!

See all of the reactions to the viral clip below.

Corley-Bennett and the Chicago native wed in 2019 but were legally married in December 2018.

