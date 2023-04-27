MadameNoire Featured Video

A judge has honored Allison Holker’s request for the rights to half of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ future earnings after the late multi-hyphenate took his own life last December.

In late April, legal documents obtained by RadarOnline confirmed that a court signed off on the widow’s petition for the rights to her late husband’s future royalties and revenue.

“There being no objections, the Petition – Spousal/Domestic Partner Property (Initial) filed on 2/8/2023 by Petitioner(s) Allison Boss is granted, as prayed,” the judge’s ruling stated.

Holker will now be able to transfer 50 percent of Boss’ earnings from the work he did after they got married to a bank account in her name. The money may include royalties from re-runs Boss starred in (The Ellen DeGeneres Show, So You Think You Can Dance, Magic Mike XXL, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, etc…) or revenue from his company, Stephen Boss Productions. Holker can also receive half of the assets the TV personality had in his Goldman Sachs investment account.

Since Holker filed her petition in California, it was a requirement that she provided the court with proof of her and Boss’ union.

The widow explained that despite her husband’s death, he would still make an income due to the many gigs he had during his time on earth.

“During the marriage, decedent had numerous projects and performed as dancer, choreographer, actor and producer, which resulted in rights to royalties as listed in Attachments 7a and 7b of the petition. The majority of these royalties were through Stephen Boss Productions. Petitioner has not located specific contracts related to these royalties, as they constitute a stream of income being paid to the decedent and the corporation. They will continue in the future as shows and productions are re-broadcast.”

The couple got married in 2013.

Holker posted photos from their family’s first Easter without the star on Instagram earlier this month. She and Boss share three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 7; and Zaia, 3.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the grieving widow said in a statement to People shortly after her husband’s death.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss, 40, didn’t have a will in place when he passed away. The star’s death was ruled a suicide.

