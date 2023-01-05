MadameNoire Featured Video

On Wednesday afternoon, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was laid to rest in LA during a private service for his close family, TMZ reports. Only immediate family members attended the intimate and private burial, sources close to tWitch said.

Additionally, a larger memorial service honoring tWitch’s life will be conducted in the future for his close relatives and “people [he] considered family,” according to TMZ. It’s not known if Ellen DeGeneres or the So You Think You Can Dance cast will attend the funeral.

Unfortunately, Stephen Boss died by suicide Dec.13 and left a suicide note, alleges TMZ. He mentioned his prior troubles in the letter “ambiguously,” without going into specifics. Authorities said that Boss was discovered in a hotel room with a self-inflicted head wound.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss leaves behind three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, whom he shared with his wife Allison Holker. The two recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

With a massive outpour of love shown for the late tWitch by his close friends and colleagues, the 40-year-olds death took everyone by surprise as it was so close to the holidays. Boss’ wife shared a statement with PEOPLE shortly after her husband’s death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The DJ, dancer, and father, has received several tributes and sincere condolences.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).