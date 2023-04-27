MadameNoire Featured Video

Spirit Airlines has gone viral again for being the Soul Plane of airlines.

While on board a Spirit flight from Dallas, a Black TikTok user named @MyHoneySmacks put the Florida-based company on blast after she caught a maintenance worker repairing the wing of the aircraft with what appeared to be duct tape. The plane was minutes from taking off when the woman filmed the alarming video, posted April 25.

“And this is the exact reason why I don’t fly with Spirit,” the Black TikToker said. “I don’t care if it is aviation airplane tape or nothing. The fact that you even have to tape the plane together, and then you’re doing it while people are on the flight like we cannot see you. That’s the reason right there I will not fly with Spirit.”

The concerned passenger was worried that the duct tape would lose its “stickiness” mid-flight.

“You fly all around the world, and you got a tap holding it together,” the woman continued, flaming the airline again for their cheap and unsafe maintenance.

“Baby, no, don’t even worry about it.”

TikTok users sound off about the alarming video.

The airline employee was using a product called “speed tape” to fix the aircraft’s wing. It’s an aluminum pressure-sensitive tape for minor repairs on planes and race cars. But the woman’s safety concerns were valid, and with Spirit’s notorious nature of nickel and diming their customers, they should be able to afford proper upkeep for their planes.

In the comments section, some TikTok users were also perplexed and shocked by the low-budget repair work.

“I would have definitely got off that plane, smh,” one person penned.

A second user commented, “This plane in this condition needs to be on the ground for maintenance that’s not safe, and it’s against flight regulations. For safety reasons.”

A third person wrote that it was “wild” for the airline repair worker to be fixing the wing of the aircraft “in full view of passengers.”

Twitter users also sounded off about the video. And naturally, some internet comedians took the opportunity to joke about the cheap airline for their bummy repair maintenance. A few people seemed perplexed that the woman had never heard of speed tape. Other well-known airlines like Delta and Southwest use it, too.

