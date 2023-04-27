MadameNoire Featured Video

Alton Mason’s snapshots with JT and Normani graced Instagram timelines with a level of slaying we didn’t know we needed.

The booked and busy male supermodel posted photos April 25 from the trio’s link-up. All three high-profile names were of the select few invited to an intimate dinner for the fashion brand Mônot, hosted by designer Eli Mizrahi.

All chocolate stunners locked eyes with the camera and served sexy, sultry, smizing eyes. Alton posted one photo of the trio, one of himself and JT and another of himself with Normani.

The model and the musicians rocked all-black goth looks. Alton donned a black long-sleeve bodysuit with mesh paneling, a Mugler belt and jeans. JT’s outfit included a plunging sweetheart neckline and similar mesh paneling. Normani matched the duo’s goth vibes with a hooded and cleavage-bearing dress with two thigh-high cutouts on the garment’s sides. Alton, the first male face for the 112-year-old couture brand Chanel, also had a light beat.

JT’s makeup, however, was particularly alluring. The City Girls rapper had a bewitching beat with a standout smokey, siren eye with black-winged liner. She topped the look off with a neutral, luscious lip.

Fellow celebrities stanned over the trio in Alton’s comments.

Doechii and Chlöe Bailey left heart eye emojis, and former America’s Next Top Model star Jay Manuel said, “Weeeeerk! 🔥👊🏽.”

Others commented on the trio’s divine melanin magic they served in the photos.

“BLACK IS GOLD.”

“Beautiful Black bodies 😍👏🔥.”

“I’m telling my kids y’all were the holy trinity.”

One person said, “Damn!!! It’s giving vampire movie 🖤.”

Another wrote, “It’s giving Adam’s Family BUT BLACK 📌❤️❤️❤️.”

The Mônot dinner went down April 23 at the Chateau Marmont penthouse in Los Angeles, according to WWD.

Earlier that day, Teyana Taylor presented the brand’s designer with the Emerging Brand of the Year award at Daily Front Row’s seventh annual Fashion LA Awards.

Mônot released its Spring/Summer Womenswear 2023 collection last October during Paris Fashion Week.

Other attendees at Sunday night’s Mizrahi’s Mônot dinner included Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, Kat Graham and more.

See more photos from fashion’s big night out down below.

