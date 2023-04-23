MadameNoire Featured Video

In a viral video posted to Twitter in March, a Black woman pulled up to a Church’s Chicken and got a combo she wasn’t ready for from a restaurant employee.

The fried chicken fallout reportedly happened March 27 in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Beaumont, Texas. Shanterria Fontenot claimed to be the employee who put the beats on the angry customer. She posted the entire video to Twitter.

“So this is the full video. This woman came to my job and ordered some chicken. We called her 15 times, not overthinking it, and she never came, and her chicken got cold, and this happen, and I got fired for what. IDK. Pls, help me get lawyer cash app $ripdrewlimama. Please, and thanks,” Shanterria explained.

In the almost two-minute video, the customer wearing a Louis Vuitton-esque head scarf irately approached the walk-up window, dropping more f-bombs than Samuel L. Jackson– demanded a refund. It went downhill from there.

With a voice reminiscent of old-school singer Michel’le, the woman yelled at Shanterria through a closed window, “Uh-uh. No ma’am! You better give me my muthafuckin’ money, or I will call the muthafuckin’ law.”

Standing on the side of the indignant customer at the Beaumont fast-food joint, a woman tried to calm the lady down but to no avail.

It wasn’t clear if the employee responded through the glass, but the screeching woman continued her rant.

“You not stealing a muthafuckin’ thang. Customer satisfaction. Naw, bitch,” she continued as Shanterria opened the window.

The biker shorts-wearing customer took advantage of the open window and tossed the bag of fried chicken at the fast-food worker. The Church’s Chicken staffer shut the window in the lady’s face, and that’s when the shit hit the proverbial fan.

Shanterria proceeded to walk outside, telling the woman to give her the card she used to purchase the food and leave. Old girl wasn’t trying to comply, and it went from “IDGAF” to the staffer dog-walking the customer.

During the fight, the not-so-bout-it customer lost her wig and her shoes. After Shanterria finished serving the woman a spicy two-piece combo in the parking lot. An unidentified man, thought to be the woman’s partner, added insult to injury, embarrassing the customer further as other Church’s Chicken patrons watched.

Twitter users shared reactions to the viral clip. Many sided with the Church’s Chicken employee for standing her ground.

Shanterria was ultimately terminated for molly whopping the customer. And although she was looking for legal representation in the tweet, she may want to hold this “L” because she could end up in jail.

MADAMENOIRE can’t confirm if the woman received her refund or her chicken.

