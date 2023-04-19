MadameNoire Featured Video

Another racist Karen has gone viral on the internet. This time the unpigmented culprit was caught on camera hurling the N-word at a Black woman in a grocery store. Things didn’t end well for the bigoted aggressor.

The viral video, which flooded the internet April 18, captured a white woman and a Black woman shouting back and forth at one another inside a grocery store.

At one point during the verbal tussle, the Karen boldly squares up to the Black woman, telling her to “bring it b—h,” right before she lets the N-word fly out of her chapped lips.

Becky with the good hair bit off a little bit more than she could chew, because the Black woman beat the brakes off the racist woman outside of the grocery store.

According to NewsOne, it’s unclear how the verbal tussle turned into a full-on ass-whooping.

The video, which has garnered over 8 million views on Twitter, ends with the Karen pleading with the Black woman to stop beating her. She even tries to hide behind a Black man to shield herself from the blows. The unidentified man attempts to persuade the aggravated women not to mollywhop the screaming bird but was unsuccessful. While she was getting clobbered to bits by the Black women, Karen had the nerve to apologize for her racist vitriol.

Social media shares mixed reactions to the viral beat-down video

On Tuesday, social media users lit up Twitter with mixed reactions to the viral video.

Some users sided with the Black women for beating some sense into the racist Karen for her “caucasity.”

While many did not condone physical violence, users said that the white women should have been prepared for the victim to react, given how sensitive the N-Word is in the Black community.

One user named @MerleMerlot summed it up perfectly. We may live in the land of the free but words have serious “consequences.”

On the other hand, some Twitter users slammed the Black woman for beating up the white bigot. A few said two wrongs didn’t make a right. Others claimed that it was a double standard for the victim to get mad when the N-word is commonly used among Black people as a term of endearment.

It’s unclear what happened between the women in this video and MADAMENOIRE certainly does not condone violence. But one thing is for sure. The N-word’s nasty presence is something that is still emotionally triggering for Black people across the country, especially when spewed from the mouth of a white aggressor.

It carries the pain of slavery and the institutionalized racism that continues to haunt the Black community in all walks of life today.

It’s sad to see this level of hate still going on in 2023.

