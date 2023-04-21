MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users couldn’t believe their eyes when they peeped Aerin Creer’s resemblance to ’90s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character Ashley Banks.

The influencer and model highlighted her uncanny likeness to the beloved fictional teen on Twitter April 18.

Creer shared her receipts underneath a post asking social media users to “quote with celebs you’ve been told you look like.”

The influencer later shared a photo of her younger self and said people really called attention to her and Banks’ resemblance back in 2015.

Her post has amassed over 4.6 million views and garnered almost 24,000 likes.

The Bluebird app’s users agreed with Creer in her replies.

Many said the influencer looked like Banks before Creer even backed up her original post with a throwback picture.

“I can definitely see it. Your nose and eye shape definitely favor. Too cute,” one person pointed out.

Regarding the influencer’s likeness to Tatyana Ali, the actress that played Banks, Twitter users crowned Creer the actress’ ultimate celebrity look-a-like.

Some even said the two queens look so similar that they could be related.

Ali has graced viewers’ screens with her beauty since the late ’80s.

The actress starred as Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for 147 episodes, across six seasons, from ages 11 to 17. The hit Will-Smith-led sitcom ran from 1990 to 1996.

In a July 2015 interview with Yahoo Beauty, Ali discussed how her Afro-Panamanian and Trinidadian roots impacted the beauty standard she holds herself to.

“I was forced to create my own standard for beauty because I wasn’t exactly the same as any one side of my family. Growing up in a mostly white community in Long Island made things difficult as well. To be truthful, there are a lot of prejudices in the Caribbean and Indian communities about hair type and skin color. So, I heard the good, the bad and the ugly and had to decide that I didn’t believe any of it.”

Black celebrity look-a-likes boost the representation of melanated beauty all over social media. Read more below.

