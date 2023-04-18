MadameNoire Featured Video

On her 53rd trip around the sun, Tami Roman Youngblood is showcasing a lot of gratitude. In an Instagram post celebrating her birthday, the Basketball Wives star shared how “God has blessed me to see another one.”

The producer also expressed how she had “more time” to spend with her family and “do what I love.”

The birthday girl thanked fans for their “support.”

“More time to be a better version of myself and more time with you..all of y’all that support & uplift me. Im so thankful for LIFE,” Roman wrote.

In the snippet accompanying the caption, the mother of two, having shared children with NBA retiree and former husband Kenny Anderson, looked radiant in a black turtleneck with floral print pants to finish the look.

Those supporters went on to serenade Roman in her comments, including some celebrity friends such as Tamar Braxton, who went on to say “Happy birthday superstar” to the reality television personality.

Other celebrities who shared birthday wishes included rapper Trina and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members of past and present Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss.

The longtime reality star’s latest season of Basketball Wives is set to wrap next week, having been an on-and-off presence on the show since its second season.

However, this year has not been always sunny for the Family Business actress.

Conversations regarding Roman’s dramatic weight loss led to her revealing her struggle with body dysmorphia in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” a month ago:

On her body dysmorphia journey, Roman stated, “Every day is a challenge. If I see my clavicle and I see bones that’s great to me but to you, you’d be like, Tammy, you need to eat something. I have body dysmorphic disorder. I didn’t realize that I had it for most of my life until I was diagnosed with it in 2008.”

However, with her husband since 2018, Reggie Youngblood, and her two daughters by her side, the Mrs. Youngblood is set to have her best year yet.

Happy 53rd birthday, Tami!