MadameNoire Featured Video

Tami Roman shared insight on her decades-long battle with body dysmorphia in her latest interview.

The Girl in the Closet star addressed the topic as a guest on The Breakfast Club March 8. During the interview, DJ Envy recalled being on set with Tami and seeing her eat “a lot” despite rumors about the actress.

“Yea, I eat a lot,” Tami agreed before getting candid about Body Dysmorphic Disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2008. “I have a condition that’s called body dysmorphia, and I’ve had it since I was 13 years old. It is a mental disorder based on either trauma or genetics, and mine is trauma-based. And so, what happens with that is the way I look at myself and the way people see me are two different things.”

Tami, 52, said she always sees herself as overweight regardless of size. “You know that show My 600-lb Life? No matter how I look to people, when I look at myself I can always pick something apart…There could literally be nothing wrong, but I will find something.”

Tami went into more detail about her self-perception when guest host Porsha Guobadia asked how the actress navigates the public’s commentary on her weight.

“When I feel I look good, people will comment say ‘You’re too skinny.’ ‘You look like a bobblehead.’ ‘She needs to gain some weight.’ All of that, in my mind, is a compliment,” Tami shared. “So they’re viewing it as, ‘Girl, get your life together, I’m seeing bones.’ And I’m like, ‘Really? Oh my God! I look like a crackhead? Thank you!’…It’s like that.”

Tami Roman On Her Body Dysmorphia

Tami said leaving comments about the weight fluctuations of people with body dysmorphia doesn’t help those battling the condition. Instead, the actress advised online users to mind their business, spread kindness and not comment on people’s weight.

Tami said she’s “been in therapy for years” to help her better navigate her disorder, but the illness “never goes away.”

Watch Tami discuss her body dysmorphia on The Breakfast Club starting around the 11-minute mark.