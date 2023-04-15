MadameNoire Featured Video

A grief-stricken Brandi Burnside posted an emotional video to Instagram as she candidly expressed that she’s still processing her late infant son’s passing. The former Love & Hip Hop stars lovingly referred to their late little one as Baby Lux or Lil Lux.

In an Instagram post shared April 13, Brandi showed her tremendous grief. The mother of four was distraught and vulnerable about her baby’s nearing burial.

“I love him so much. I wish he was still here. I’m going through it. I’m trying to get the strength to bury my son,” she cried. “Nothing is right. I don’t know what to do. [There’s] so much evil in this world.”

Brandi’s comments were flooded with messages that uplifted her during her heart-wrenching vulnerable moment.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Lord, heal this woman.”

“This makes me so sad bc I can’t even imagine 😢 sending love and prayers your way.”

Fellow mothers who’ve grieved their children also offered support.

“Lost my son to sickle cell last year … I cry every day. I feel your pain sending love your way.”

“Oh darling, send me a message if you need some support. I lost a set of twins, and I understand so much. It’s an awful feeling.”

“@brandibb1, it’s so hard to do, and I understand the pain. I lost my 15-day-old baby girl. But know your baby is in heaven, free from pain and suffering. He’s your Angel. Lean onto him for strength, and know that he’s always with you. 🙏🏾.”

Brandi and Max welcomed Baby Lux in November 2022.

The heartbroken mother updated her followers about Baby Lux’s fluctuating health during his short time on earth. Read more about Brandi and Max’s tragic loss below.

Brandi and her husband, Max Lux, posted about their youngest child’s death in early March.