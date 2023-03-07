MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop alums Brandi Burnside and her husband Max Lux are mourning the loss of their youngest child.

The couple shared the news of the child’s passing on Instagram March 6. Brandi and Max lovingly referred to their late son as Baby Lux or Lil Lux in their posts. The couple’s followers have rallied behind them on social media, sending condolences and kind words during this difficult time.

Brandi Burnside and Max Lux Ask For Prayers

“We need you. We Love you. Send us a sign. Visit your brother and sisters in there sleep. Let us know your warm in heaven,” Brandi penned to her late child on Instagram. “I can’t believe I am typing these words. Pray for my family. #BabyLux send me the strength to carry on, I have to be strong for your siblings 🙏🏽.”

Max disclosed that there was “no foul play” in Baby Lux’s passing. The rapper and record producer called himself “broken hearted” and shared that his child’s death came shortly after that of a “close friend.”

“Pray for my wife and my family…. we lost our baby yesterday and are facing the hardest trial I never knew existed….. Please be mindful of your comments to my wife,” Max advised. “Tbh, I wouldn’t of even posted about this, but rather you get information from me then anyone else…. Lil Lux passed we and the emergency response did our best to [resuscitate] him to no prevail and this is a tragedy.”

Brandi and Max welcomed Baby Lux, their fourth child, in November 2022.

Brandi frequently shared updates about the infant’s fluctuating health, including one shortly after Baby Luxe’s birth. The L&HH alum posted about the infant “fighting a heavy tough cold” before a scheduled surgery in February.

“Probably gonna have to reschedule the surgery. Giving everything to God,” Brandi said at the time.

