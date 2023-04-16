MadameNoire Featured Video

DaBrat is grateful for everything she has on her 49th birthday!

On April 14, the soon-to-be mother took to Instagram to express her joy and gratitude for her life thus far.

The post’s photo showed the Chicago rapper in all white, with gold gloves caressing her baby bump. Explaining how her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, forced her to accept her flowers and write her own caption, the birthday girl penned her own flex on gratitude and being motivated.

“I was born to be a trendsetter, beat odds, motivate and inspire others, break barriers and set records. I have been BLESSED through my mistakes and [setbacks] to have learned how to just pause and appreciate my [BEAUTIFUL] journey and marvel at my life through the miraculous wonders of the LORD. I could write a book about it. Today I celebrate ME. ”

The “Funkdafied” emcee made headlines earlier this year in February with the announcement of expecting her first child and even further news of her carrying the baby while in her late forties.

However, no negative energy can take away from Da Brat’s journey to starting a family. On April 11, Da Brat and her wife shared a joint post of her experiencing her baby’s first belly kick. The couple called the pregnancy moment one of “the sweetest little things to watch.”

However, this new bundle of joy is not the only thing on the horizon for the new 49-year-old rapper and her growing family. The third season of her reality show Brat Loves Judy is set to premiere on April 27. The latest season will highlight the couple’s pregnancy journey from the beginning.

As the radio personality gears up for the gig of a lifetime, motherhood, viewers can buckle up for the ride alongside the couple as they become a family of three.

For those wanting to see how Da Brat handles all pregnancy joys and woes, check out the series available to stream now on WE tv.