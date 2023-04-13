MadameNoire Featured Video

SWV is not letting internal beef be the main star of their hit show SWV & Xscape Queens of R&B.

While the limited series rocked social media with the drama of fellow girl group Xscape and the friction from the “Understanding” singers created between the two legendary acts, SWV’s members Taj, Coko and Lelee maintained a united front amid the gossip.

The trio explained why they kept their drama among themselves after reflecting on the final episode, telling AllHipHop they knew how to “handle themselves.”

Taj elaborated further on April 11 during the exclusive interview.

“If we did have an argument or something, we handle it in-house. We don’t put it out there. Why? So the internet and the world could sit there and judge us over something that we can talk out?”

While the internet remained out of SWV’s internal business, Xscape’s familial and tour drama were put on full display for the cameras on the reality show.

Of airing their issues on such a public scale, Coko elaborated on her fellow group member’s sentiments, “Yes, we have issues, but like Taj said, ‘There’s a right way to do the wrong thing.’ And we choose not to just go on social media and make everybody a part of what we’re dealing with. I think that’s the right way to do it ’cause you can’t fight everybody on social media.”

After appearing together in a Verzuz back in 2021, a tour idea was formed for fans of both classic 90’s acts, but issues sparked on the Peacock series amidst the two after disagreements on headlining arose.

In a recent interview on Sherri, the “Weak” singers expressed ” regret” in being showcased in the reality show.

Taj told the talk show host, “I knew going in it was going to be a little stressful, but I wanted it to be fun; I wanted us to go back to the ’90s and relive our youth and have so much fun. It wasn’t anything that I thought it was going to be.”

For those wanting to see how all the drama subsides, Peacock has all episodes of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B available now to stream.