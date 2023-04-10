MadameNoire Featured Video

Young M.A has returned to Instagram with another update about her health status, amid well-documented battles with depression and alcohol.

Over the weekend, the New York rapper, who has been noticeably absent from social media, posted a video via her Instagram Stories announcing her “comeback” to the music industry. Donning a bright orange du-rag and a healthier appearance, the “Ooouuu” rhymer told fans that she had made a few “wrong decisions” that led to an unfortunate “setback” in her career.

“Life and things start to catch up with you or whatever the case. I just want y’all to know, besides all that, I’m doing much better. I’ve been getting well, you know, I’ve been very much sober,” the Young M.A revealed in the video update.

She didn’t offer details about her situation, but the viral hip-hop sensation promised to share more about the rough patch in her new music.

“I also have a documentary with my story of whatever the case. So, I’ll keep y’all in tune and catch y’all back up, ‘cause I know y’all been wondering and all that. Y’all know I’m mysterious,” the rapper added. “You know, I keep my personal problems to myself. But now it’s time to expand that and express that to ya’ll.”

In a follow-up post, Young M.A boasted that she was going to dominate with her forthcoming hits this summer. But she kingly urged for everyone speculating about her health to give her time and grace.

“Bare with me too, man. Because I know it be me, it be me. My fault. I love y’all. But you know. Things happen, unfortunately. But I got y’all back. I’m still here, and I ain’t going nowhere.”

Fans sounded off about Young M.A’s health in March.

In March, fans were questioning the health and well-being of the Brooklyn-bred femcee after celebrity hairstylist Fats Da Barber shared a before and after video of the rapper getting a haircut. Nosy social media users couldn’t help but comment on how tired and weary the MTV Award nominee looked. A few people were quick to point out thinning around the “Unaccommodating” artist’s hair and were worried about the noticeable yellow tinge in her eyes.

At the time, Young M.A told fans in a since-deleted Instagram post, that she had been dealing with “various” health issues.

“As many of my supporters know, I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!!” she added.

It’s unclear what Young M.A is going through, but her decision to maintain privacy amid her health journey should be respected. Amid Marrer’s update, it looks like supporters are rallying for the star to get well.

Young M.A has been open about her battle with depression and alcohol.

The 31-year-old Brooklyn rapper, born Katorah Kasanova Marrero, has been open about her struggles with depression and alcohol in the past.

During an interview on The Therapist with Siri Sat Nam Singh, Ph.D., LMFT, in 2018, Marrero recalled a time when her depression spiraled out of control to the point where she didn’t want to leave the house.

“I didn’t want to be around nobody. I was getting into fights with my mother. We got into so many fights that there was a point where she told me to leave, and I went and stayed with my ex-girlfriend.”

The Billboard Hot 100 artist said there would be nights when she would down a bottle of alcohol and cry uncontrollably out of fear and frustration.

“I didn’t want to carry on with life. I didn’t know what to do… And then when I went back to school–but I really didn’t want to be in school–I didn’t care to make friends. So I didn’t do anything a typical senior kid would do, like go to prom… I just had to put all those feelings to the side and do what I had to do.”

We’re wishing Young M.A ease on her health and healing journey.

