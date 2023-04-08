MadameNoire Featured Video

Robin Thede expressed her admiration for Whoopi Goldberg during a recent appearance on The View. The comedic actress fought back tears when she told Goldberg how much she idolized the veteran comedienne.

Thede joined the daytime talk show panel to promote the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Comedy Show.

During the interview, the comedic star shared details about her comedic aspirations growing up.

“I didn’t have a lot of friends growing up as a kid. So I used to sit in front of the TV, and I would mimic characters,” she said. The 43-year-old native Iowan rattled off a list of people and shows she admired.

Thede then turned to Goldberg and told her that she was “the first Black woman to show her” that Black women can be funny and play characters.

The Sister Act star appeared pleasantly stunned by the compliment as the three-time Emmy award winner got teary-eyed as she gave her props for inspiring her.

“I hope you don’t think I’m a stalker because I talk about you all the time in interviews. But when I saw your Broadway show on television and you put that shirt on your head,” Thede said, referring to the one-woman show Goldberg headlined in 1984.

“She talked about identity and wanting to be white because that’s what it’s supposed to be, but then she came back and loved herself. It was funny and it was real. And I just never seen that, I had never seen that,” she continued. “So thank you. I’ve been waiting my whole life to tell you to thank you.”

The View’s audience erupted in cheers and applause before Thede hilariously pulled a tissue from her top.

“I was prepared. I knew I was going to cry. I was practicing what I would say to you in the back. But seriously, thank you for showing me.

“You’re making more women cry than Barbara Walters,” Joy Behar chimed in.

Viewers can expect more laughs and more star power in the upcoming season of A Black Lady Sketch Comedy Show, premiering April 14. Thede told the audience and pan el of women that the upcoming season was “breaking all the rules.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, Coleman Domingo, Kyla Pratt, Tank, Jay Ellis, and Kel Mitchel are just some of the stars that will have cameos this season.

Thede eventually threw out an open invitation to her mentor to appear on the show.

“Let me say this. Kids now have you, and that is not a small thing. It’s a huge thing because you have invited an entire room full of Black women to write comedy. This is unheard of,” Goldberg said. “There is no room for white women writing comedy so this is a huge thing and that’s what you did so thank you.