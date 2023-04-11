MadameNoire Featured Video

Ziwe Fumudoh’s late-night talk show on Showtime Network has been canceled.

The cancelation announcement was reported by Deadline April 5. Ziwe, from her signature pink-filled set, served as the show’s fearless and razor-sharp host. The 31-year-old comedienne also wrote and executively produced the now-nixed project.

Ziwe held space for Black women’s perspectives in late-night television and in comedy. The host’s points were voiced apologetically — and guests were called on their bullshit, unapologetically.

The show debuted its first season in May 2021. Sprinkled with musical numbers and dramatized sketches, season one tackled white feminism, beauty standards, “wokeness” and more. Guests who chatted with the Massachusetts native ranged from Eboni K. Williams, Andrew Yang, Phoebe Bridgers and Fran Lebowitz.

Season two popped off with equally relevant topics and guests. The hostess chatted about critical race theory with Charlamagne tha God, democracy with Bob the Drag Queen and empowerment with Mia Khalifa. The series’ last episode — one on Juneteenth with comedian Wayne Brady — aired December 25, 2022.

Before Ziwe nabbed her own show, the New York City-based talent served as a writer on Showtime’s Desus & Mero. The latter series, hosted by the self-proclaimed “Bodega Boys,” ran for four seasons on Showtime from 2019 to 2022.

It’s hard to see Ziwe go because Black women’s voices as hosts in the late-night space are already limited.

