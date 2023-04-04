MadameNoire Featured Video

Vegan food star Tabitha Brown opened up about the pain she carried for years after a rape incident changed her life at the age of 15.

On March 29, the 44-year-old author and actress went into detail on TikTok about the scary experience and offered a few words of advice for other rape victims searching for the courage to heal.

“I don’t know why this is so heavy on my heart, but I wanted to share this now,” the star began. “And I talk about this a bit in my first book Feeding the Soul, so it’s not new to many people, but for whatever reason, God has placed it on my heart tonight.”

When Brown was 15, she snuck out of her mother’s house to attend a hotel party with two friends. The Chi alum said she was so excited to be out and about and wanted to meet a few boys.

“And there was a guy there who I thought liked me. I thought was cute, and I had known him, but didn’t really know him,” she recounted.

However, later on in the evening, things took a scary turn when she “ended up being raped” by the man she was interested in.

“It wasn’t like a brutal rape…Sometimes people hear ‘rape,’ [and] they think that it has to be one way. It simply means I said ‘no’ and he wouldn’t stop,” the vegan food entrepreneur continued.

Brown didn’t tell anyone about the incident for years

For years, the popular chef blamed herself for the traumatic incident. “I had snuck out my mama’s house, I had taken her car and I went to this party. And I knew better. And in my mind I convinced myself, ‘That’s what you get. You deserve that. Like that was your punishment.'”