Kerry Washington’s forthcoming memoir shared an authentic look at private aspects of the actress’ life.

The Unprisoned star unveiled Thicker Than Water’s stunning cover on Instagram March 29. The hyper-realistic painting captured Washington submerged in water with her eyes closed and facing a shimmering reflection. The 46-year-old actress expressed pride and gratitude in the caption of the cover’s reveal. She also thanked the cover’s artist, Reisha Perlmutter, who helped make the book’s front “magical.”

“Still trying to grasp how I feel about this cover being out in the world. I am sooooooooo EXCITED for you all to see it. And I’m GRATEFUL to all of you who have expressed interest in reading this book that I poured so much of my heart into. Looking at this cover makes me feel TERRIFIED, OVERJOYED, HOPEFUL, PROUD, and all the things. I hope you it makes you feel something too.”

The book’s synopsis divulged that the actress’ vulnerability about her childhood traumas, extraordinary mentors and career growth.

Kerry Washington opened up about the significance of the memoir’s cover while speaking with E! News .

“As I was writing the book, stories about water kept presenting themselves and I realized how fundamental water and swimming have been in my life… Often when I am in water, I feel more connected to myself and my truth. So as I thought about creating a cover for this book, I felt that an image of myself underwater might help convey how much of my true self I am offering to readers.”

Perlmutter used reference snapshots to oil paint the former Scandal star’s portrait on linen. Washington said taking the photos was “by far the most fun” she’s had on a photo shoot.

Thicker Than Water is Washington’s first release as an author. The 300-page read promises readers a rare look at her “as an artist, advocate, entrepreneur, mother, daughter, wife [and] a Black woman.”

Thicker Than Water is available for pre-order. The memoir hits bookstands and online retailers Sept. 26.

