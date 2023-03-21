MadameNoire Featured Video

Rubi Rose has been on the receiving end of some heated backlash due to her recent profile picture.

On March 20, the rapper and OnlyFans model hopped on Twitter to celebrate the start of Ramadan. “Ready for Ramadan,” she tweeted to her 1.7 million followers.

The traditional holiday, which officially kicks off March 22, serves as a period of fasting and spiritual growth for many devout Muslims. During each day of the month, those who celebrate are expected to abstain from eating, drinking or engaging in sexual relations until the holiday ends April 22.

Well, after Rose hit send on the tweet, an army of internet detractors flooded the hip-hop star’s profile page criticizing her provocative profile picture. Users were not happy with the “TWORK” rapper celebrating the holy month with her cheeky Twitter avatar on full display.

In the since-deleted image, Rose was bent over with her backside toward the camera and one hand covering her sensitive area, according to AllHipHop.

“U bent over covering ya poom poom in ya profile pic, talm bout ready for Ramadan,” one concerned Twitter user wrote in the comments section of Rose’s post.

“Fakest Muslim ever,” another person tweeted while a third user chimed in, “No respect even for God anymore smh. She can’t be talking bout Ramadan and still have that pfp (profile picture) up there.”

On the other hand, a few users didn’t see the harm in Rose’s bodacious backside pic.

“That don’t got nothing to do with her observing faith, it’s between her and God,” one social media goer wrote in defense of the rapper. “Plus, if you was following the religion like you think you is, you’d know that tryna shame her for “sinning” puts you beneath her in the eyes of God.”

Another supporter added:

“For all those who are judging her and trying to discourage her Allah is watching, congratulations sister ins sh allah Ramadan will go well for you.”

Rubi Rose seemingly responds to the backlash by changing her profile picture

As the backlash began to spill across social media, the 25-year-old artist quickly changed her profile picture.

The star, who is rumored to be dating French Montana, changed her Twitter image to a red circle. She also shared a photo of herself wearing a hijab, a garment worn by some Muslim women to cover their hair.

Rose didn’t outright address the backlash. Instead, she tweeted a statement from City Girls star JT that read, “I love learning the hard way ima touch the stove every time!” The “Wifey” hitmaker also shared a brief statement about social media tweeting, “Twitter & Ig really two different places lol.”

What do you think? Did Rubi Rose take things a little too far with her profile picture?

