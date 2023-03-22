MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelis is sharing more details about the death of her husband Mike Mora.

On March 15, the “Milkshake” hitmaker took to Instagram with several videos in which she opened up about how her husband’s cancer diagnosis influenced her health and wellness journey.

The New York native said she started to take her health seriously after the birth of her youngest child, Galilee. But when Mora was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in 2020, she decided to change her entire lifestyle.

“It was just such a shock,” the 43-year-old singer explained. “We were already eating well and really focused on what we put in our bodies.”

Kelis opens up about her husband’s intense chemotherapy process

Mora underwent eight rounds of “beyond intense” chemotherapy to try and treat his stomach cancer, but Kelis said she wanted to find a natural approach to help ease her husband’s symptoms.

After doing a ton of research, the mother of three found a hyperbaric chamber specialist. The oxygen-based treatment increases the air pressure inside the chamber, allowing for more oxygen to pass through and collect in the lungs, according to Mayo Clinic.

Mora paired his chemotherapy with hyperbaric chamber treatment and ozone therapy, a process where ozone gas is administered into the body to cure a disease or wound.

Sadly, after weeks of treatment, Mora’s tumor returned, but the “Bossy” artist did not give up on saving her hubby. Coincidentally, Kelis met the inventor of the hyperbaric chamber weeks later.

“He gave us a recipe and a list of these mushrooms to start taking,” she said. The Bounty Farms CEO started making her own recipe with the mushroom concoction called “Brain Food,” but Mora passed away before she could give it to him.

Minimizing stress is key to the singer’s vitality and health

After navigating the ups and downs of her husband’s cancer journey, Kelis said she feels empowered to take charge of her health.

What’s her key ingredient to staying fine, fit, and healthy at 43 you ask? Reducing stress and chowing down on a ton of locally sourced food from her farm. Her homemade “Brain Food” mix has also become a staple in her daily wellness routine.

“I give it to my kids, I give it to myself,” she said with a huge smile. “I moved to the farm. We wanted to separate ourselves from all the silly things that kind of had us stressed out and worrying, angst, all these things that don’t really matter.”

She added:

“It’s our food. It’s how we’re living and breathing and putting our feet in the soil. When you think about wellness and when you think about health, it really is something you can take control of with just a little bit of thought, just think a little bit more about it.”

Kelis offers two versions of her “Brain Food” supplement through her wellness brand, Bounty and Full. Ingredients include lions mane, rhodiola, chaga and cordyceps, four mushrooms that are known to improve cognitive brain function and overall health.



