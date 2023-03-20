MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashley Cream, a woman from Boca Raton, is urging the city to create a holiday in honor of hardworking sugar daddies and mommies who put their cash on the line to benefit those in need.

On March 2, Cream spoke before a Boca Raton planning and zoning board meeting to advocate for the “important” holiday, NBC Miami reported.

“I am here as a concerned citizen and voter. You guys may not be aware, but Florida has the largest per-capita population of sugar daddies in the U.S.,” Cream said, during the meeting, noting how Palm Beach and Boca Raton have the most “concentrated populace of these aged benefactors.”

Play

According to the over-the-top sugar baby, the human wallets have been sacrificing their hard-earned money to help out their lovers’ causes.

“Sugar daddies both gay and straight – and yes, even sugar mommies – are responsible for college educations, cars, homes, rents, jets, Birkin (bags) and the occasional body enhancement,” Cream shared, before swiftly adding, “But not me though. I’m all-natural.”

Cream ended her speech by asking city officials to declare March 10 “Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day.”

“I think it’s a very important issue,” she added. “Let us celebrate these giving generous Samaritans.”

RELATED CONTENT: Should You Still Accept Gifts From Men Even If You’re Not Interested?

Sugar daddies and mommas are on the rise in the U.S.

Although Cream’s shocking proposal may have sounded insane, sugar daddies and mommas have been growing popular over the last decade. Especially as people search for more unconventional forms of romance. According to Business Insider, the popular site Seeking Arrangement has saw steady membership growth since 2014, boasting more than three million users worldwide.

Users join Seeking Arrangement for a number of reasons, including rent, student debt or hoping to find romance with an affluent partner. According to the websites stats, sugar daddies who sign up typically make $250,000 annually and are around 38. The average sugar baby is 25 and makes around $2,800 monthly from their generous “daddies.”

We got to admit. In today’s troubled economy, that doesn’t sound too bad.

Well, hopefully Cream’s concerns were heard. Towards the end of her plea, council members informed sugar baby that she actually spoke before the wrong group.

Would you consider dating a sugar daddy or momma? Tell us down in the comments section.